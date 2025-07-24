Hulk Hogan Had A Big Dream Of Working With Trump Before His Tragic Death

Toward the end of his life, Terry Gene Bollea — aka Hulk Hogan — had embedded himself within President Donald Trump's orbit. In 2024, Hogan famously ripped off his own shirt at the Republican National Convention, only to reveal another shirt promoting the ticket for Trump and JD Vance. Additionally, Hogan even got to sit near members of the Trump family during the RNC. Appearing on stage for such an event and getting to rub elbows just might have gotten the former wrestler's wheels turning, especially around a new wrestling series Hogan was slated to launch with business partner Eric Bischoff.

Hogan and Bischoff founded Real American Freestyle (RAF), a newfangled wrestling league that aims to combine the theatrics of WWE and the prestige of the UFC. Back in May of 2025, Hogan spoke to TMZ about the possibility of Trump attending the inaugural event for RAF. Hogan pointed out that Trump was present for a collegiate wrestling championship earlier in the year, so having the president show up to the August 30 premiere of RAF — which takes place in Vance's home state of Ohio — was a real possibility. Ultimately, before Hogan's untimely death at age 71, it seems that he just might have been on track to make this particular dream come true.