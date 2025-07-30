Don Jr.'s Former Bratz Doll-Looking Mistress Won't Stop Milking Their Affair (Sorry, Vanessa)

One thing Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. have in common besides their name and family ties? They both have a hard time staying loyal. Towards the end of his four-year engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr. sparked rumors of relationship overlap when he was spotted on a cozy dinner date with his now-girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. He may not have technically cheated, though, as it turned out he and Guilfoyle had already separated, but given Don Jr.'s track record, it's hard not to raise an eyebrow. During his marriage to Vanessa Trump, Don Jr. allegedly had an affair with singer Aubrey O'Day while Vanessa was pregnant with their son, Tristan. The story goes that Junior fell for his mistress while he was acting as an adviser on NBC's "The Celebrity Apprentice" hosted by his father, where O'Day was a contestant.

Whereas Don Jr. never publicly acknowledged the tryst, O'Day is the exact opposite. She's repeatedly referred to the first son as her "soulmate" and has been very open about their past. "We both thought we were each other's soulmates. It's something we spoke about often," she told People. "A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you're connected as one. I had that with Don."

She also didn't hold back when it came to discussing the more intimate details of their romance, revealing that she and Don had sex for the first time in the bathroom of a gay club she was hosting. "That otherwise would be one of the most humiliating stories ever, but it was very him and I," the former Danity Kane member gushed on Michael Cohen's "Mea Culpa" podcast. Unfortunately for Don (and also Vanessa), his Bratz doll-looking ex-mistress refuses to stop bringing up their steamy past.