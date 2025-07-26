Who Should Trump Date If Melania Ever Leaves Him, According To Matchmaker
Donald Trump has never struggled to hook up with women, resulting in a dating history that reads like a who's who of the modeling and entertainment world. Donald's love life has been complicated, to say the least, and despite marrying Melania Trump in January 2005, things reportedly haven't gotten any simpler — nor will they anytime in the future, going by the never-ending Donald and Melania divorce rumors.
FLOTUS is purportedly planning a one-way trip to Splitsville, leaving Donald in her wake, scrambling to find a replacement he can dust off on special occasions. But who should the lucky lady be? Who would fit the bill and fill Melania's Louboutin shoes? Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, shared her professional opinion.
"Donald seems to like the opposite of himself, think of elegant but reserved Melania. They are so opposite," Trombetti told Nicki Swift. "He likes beautiful, smart, involved, and very polished women," she continued, adding that whoever the lucky lady might be, she would have to be capable of reigning Donald in when necessary — a daunting task, indeed. "Both Melania and Ivanka can sway him at his worst moment, and he usually listens," Trombetti said. "That's what he needs." The dating pro believes somebody like Andrea Catisimatidis would be an ideal match. "She is a Republican and a socialite from NYC, so she fits right in," Trombetti noted. "Given that he likes beautiful women, he could take his pick. Someone like Ivanka could do well."
Melania's a hard act to follow
Donald Trump has enjoyed liaisons with the créme de la créme of Manhattan's women. Donald's been embroiled in more cheating scandals than you can shake a stick at and he has a history packed with alleged affairs and problematic misdeeds that have reportedly continued throughout his marriage to Melania Trump.
Donald's rumored affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal and purported trysts with adult film actor Stormy Daniels resulted in hugely embarrassing global press coverage, in addition to a very public court trial. Not many women would be willing to forgive and forget that level of public humiliation — they'd be packing their bags and dialing up Laura Wasser quicker than you can say "smaller than average." However, Melania's response to Donald's alleged affairs remains a masterclass in indifference and she appears detached and disinterested to this day as she seemingly dials in their marriage from Barron Trump's college campus.
Still, despite Melania undoubtedly being a hard act to follow, Pennsylvania Avenue would be flooded with women willing to take on the task. But how could they prevent history from repeating itself? According to Susan Trombetti, you need discretion, compatibility, and shared interests to avoid becoming the fourth ex-Mrs. Trump. "Keep it private, don't discuss previous relationships, and make sure you have more in common, that you don't live such separate lives, because it would bring you happiness," the matchmaker advised.