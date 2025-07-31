Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren Is Reportedly Mega-Rich (All Thanks To Their Nasty Divorce)
Elin Nordegren went through a life-altering divorce from Tiger Woods in 2010 after she (and the rest of the world) learned of the golfer's rampant cheating. However, aside from freeing herself from an unfaithful husband, Nordegren probably took solace in the fact that Woods lost a fortune in their divorce. Better yet, Woods' loss was Nordegren's gain. She ended up with a huge divorce settlement that reportedly made her mega-rich. However, her pockets may not be quite as deep as some of the internet thinks, as it was briefly reported that Woods ended up paying up to the tune of $750 million. (But it was enough that Woods is reportedly hesitant to marry Vanessa Trump, per the Daily Mail.)
According to the Los Angeles Times, Woods and Nordegren finalized their divorce in August 2010. With the resolution came a statement from the former spouses. "We are sad that our marriage is over and we wish each other the very best for the future," they said. "While we are no longer married, we are the parents of two wonderful children and their happiness has been, and will always be, of paramount importance to both of us." News of Nordegren's actual settlement also became public, with TMZ reporting that Woods was ordered to pay her about $100 million. The outlet also noted that Nordegren would potentially receive child support for their two children together, in addition to the settlement.
Unsurprisingly, it seems like Nordegren has been living it up since her divorce.
What Elin Nordegren is doing today
Despite being at the center of one of the most egregiously expensive celebrity divorces in history, Elin Nordegren lives a relatively low-key life today. However, she did speak on her divorce from Tiger Woods in the immediate years after things were finalized. In 2010, for example, she admitted that while her financial status couldn't fix her problems, it was making things easier for herself and her children. "I have the opportunity to be with my children as much I want, and I am able to travel to see my family and also have them come here as often as I like," she shared during an interview with People.
The then-psychology student, who has since graduated and now works in the mental health sector, also spoke about how her divorce had impacted her career. "I was always going to have a career — with or without Tiger," she admitted. "Now that I will not be traveling and following Tiger around to golf tournaments, I will be able to finish my studies faster. Then I want to find a way to contribute and make a positive difference in people's lives."
According to a 2024 update by People, Nordegren is also quite content with her growing family, which includes her two kids with Woods, three more biological children with her partner, former NFL pro Jordan Cameron, along with his child from a previous relationship. "Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house filled with kids," revealed a source to the publication. "She has that now, living her sweetest dream."