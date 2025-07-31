Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren Is Reportedly Mega-Rich (All Thanks To Their Nasty Divorce)

Elin Nordegren went through a life-altering divorce from Tiger Woods in 2010 after she (and the rest of the world) learned of the golfer's rampant cheating. However, aside from freeing herself from an unfaithful husband, Nordegren probably took solace in the fact that Woods lost a fortune in their divorce. Better yet, Woods' loss was Nordegren's gain. She ended up with a huge divorce settlement that reportedly made her mega-rich. However, her pockets may not be quite as deep as some of the internet thinks, as it was briefly reported that Woods ended up paying up to the tune of $750 million. (But it was enough that Woods is reportedly hesitant to marry Vanessa Trump, per the Daily Mail.)

According to the Los Angeles Times, Woods and Nordegren finalized their divorce in August 2010. With the resolution came a statement from the former spouses. "We are sad that our marriage is over and we wish each other the very best for the future," they said. "While we are no longer married, we are the parents of two wonderful children and their happiness has been, and will always be, of paramount importance to both of us." News of Nordegren's actual settlement also became public, with TMZ reporting that Woods was ordered to pay her about $100 million. The outlet also noted that Nordegren would potentially receive child support for their two children together, in addition to the settlement.

Unsurprisingly, it seems like Nordegren has been living it up since her divorce.