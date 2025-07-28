Usha Vance Flashes Her Bombshell Legs At Ohio State Fair In Puzzling Grandma 'Fit

To promote her summer reading program for young students, Usha Vance wore a puzzling outfit that exposed her legs, while simultaneously giving grandma energy. On July 28, she joined Ohio's first lady, Fran DeWine, at the Ohio State Fairgrounds, where they read "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" to a group of kids. Earlier in the summer, SLOTUS launched her summer reading program for K-8 children. Participants complete summer reading to get prizes and entries in a drawing for a chance to visit the White House. It was a good cause, but a perplexing wardrobe choice for Vance.

The ensemble was one of the rare times Vance showed off her killer legs, but the rest of her outfit choices made little sense. During a hot summer day in Columbus, the second lady wore a dark top with a plunging neckline, but then covered that with a bright pink blazer, of which she hiked the sleeves up. Vance finished her look with a multi-colored floral pattern skirt and a pair of strappy nude sandals. The skirt and heels combo gave an eyeful of her legs while she was seated to read for the children, but the busy pattern of the skirt, coupled with the blazer, made the former lawyer look much older than her years.

Just a week earlier, Vance had shown off her figure in her leggiest outfit yet.