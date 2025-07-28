Usha Vance Flashes Her Bombshell Legs At Ohio State Fair In Puzzling Grandma 'Fit
To promote her summer reading program for young students, Usha Vance wore a puzzling outfit that exposed her legs, while simultaneously giving grandma energy. On July 28, she joined Ohio's first lady, Fran DeWine, at the Ohio State Fairgrounds, where they read "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" to a group of kids. Earlier in the summer, SLOTUS launched her summer reading program for K-8 children. Participants complete summer reading to get prizes and entries in a drawing for a chance to visit the White House. It was a good cause, but a perplexing wardrobe choice for Vance.
The ensemble was one of the rare times Vance showed off her killer legs, but the rest of her outfit choices made little sense. During a hot summer day in Columbus, the second lady wore a dark top with a plunging neckline, but then covered that with a bright pink blazer, of which she hiked the sleeves up. Vance finished her look with a multi-colored floral pattern skirt and a pair of strappy nude sandals. The skirt and heels combo gave an eyeful of her legs while she was seated to read for the children, but the busy pattern of the skirt, coupled with the blazer, made the former lawyer look much older than her years.
Just a week earlier, Vance had shown off her figure in her leggiest outfit yet.
Usha Vance sported a leggy look while vacationing
The grandma-vibes blazer and skirt combo came shortly after Usha Vance showed off her legs on a trip to Nantucket with JD Vance on July 22. Footage was captured of the second couple as they walked across a dock to board a boat. Unlike when she layered up to read to the kids, Usha attempted to battle the heat that day by wearing a tiny romper. The piece was light blue and white, sleeveless, and frilled around the shoulders. As mentioned, the short shorts of the romper gave an eyeful of SLOTUS's legs as she walked alongside JD. The clip was shared on X, and similar to her floral skirt and pink blazer look, some people thought Usha had failed to dress her age. The difference being that, that time around, people believed she had dressed too young.
A couple of months earlier, Usha's lethal legs were on display in a completely different type of blue outfit. She attended the United States Marines' Evening Parade with JD, and the second lady wore a navy blue shirt dress. The loose-fitting dress mostly concealed her figure, but she left the top buttons undone and rolled up the sleeves. The skirt of the dress had a slit up the front, so Usha also gave a glimpse of her toned legs while walking beside JD.