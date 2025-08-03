Ainsley Earhardt's Slip-Up Talking About Her Divorce From Will Proctor Says So Much

Ainsley Earhardt's engagement to Sean Hannity will make her thrice married. After two divorces, the "Fox & Friends" co-host is determined to do things differently this time. Her second divorce in particular taught her hard lessons. Earhardt's ex-husband, Will Proctor, filed for divorce in October 2018 amid infidelity rumors. "It was all the more devastating for Ainsley that he cheated with someone who she considered one of her closest friends," a source told the Daily Mail.

Proctor, the father of Earhardt's daughter, Hayden, denied the accusations. "There is not one ounce of truth to the allegations that I had an affair," he told Page Six. Earhardt and Proctor's divorce was finalized in 2019 with a settlement that prevents them from publicly discussing the details of their split. However, she had a slip-up in a July 2025 interview with the Daily Mail that illustrated the note their marriage ended on. "I was in a position where I had my own financial support. I was able to take care of myself. I had a baby, and I wanted her to be in a happy home, not just one I stayed in because we were married."

Earhardt's initial hesitation to end her marriage is very common, particularly among couples with kids. "The intention is usually to shield children from the perceived disruption of a breakup," Kimberly Miller, founder and chief divorce educator at PartWise, exclusively tells Nicki Swift. But that tendency often does more harm than good. According to Miller, Earhardt most likely made the right decision for herself and Hayden.