Ainsley Earhardt's Slip-Up Talking About Her Divorce From Will Proctor Says So Much
Ainsley Earhardt's engagement to Sean Hannity will make her thrice married. After two divorces, the "Fox & Friends" co-host is determined to do things differently this time. Her second divorce in particular taught her hard lessons. Earhardt's ex-husband, Will Proctor, filed for divorce in October 2018 amid infidelity rumors. "It was all the more devastating for Ainsley that he cheated with someone who she considered one of her closest friends," a source told the Daily Mail.
Proctor, the father of Earhardt's daughter, Hayden, denied the accusations. "There is not one ounce of truth to the allegations that I had an affair," he told Page Six. Earhardt and Proctor's divorce was finalized in 2019 with a settlement that prevents them from publicly discussing the details of their split. However, she had a slip-up in a July 2025 interview with the Daily Mail that illustrated the note their marriage ended on. "I was in a position where I had my own financial support. I was able to take care of myself. I had a baby, and I wanted her to be in a happy home, not just one I stayed in because we were married."
Earhardt's initial hesitation to end her marriage is very common, particularly among couples with kids. "The intention is usually to shield children from the perceived disruption of a breakup," Kimberly Miller, founder and chief divorce educator at PartWise, exclusively tells Nicki Swift. But that tendency often does more harm than good. According to Miller, Earhardt most likely made the right decision for herself and Hayden.
Ainsley Earhardt wanted to set an example for her daughter
Ainsley Earhardt's decision to divorce Will Proctor might have prevented Hayden from growing up in a toxic environment. "Research and experience show that children are highly attuned to emotional tension. Staying together 'for the kids' can sometimes lead to more harm than good, especially if the relationship is marked by conflict, detachment, or emotional instability," Kimberly Miller tells Nicki Swift. While it is unclear whether Earhardt and Proctor's relationship had any of those traits, her mention of her unhappiness suggested it wasn't particularly healthy.
"As Ainsley Earhardt noted, creating a happy home — whether it's in one house or two — can offer more security and emotional well-being for a child," Miller says. Divorces are always hard on children, but couples can make the transition smoother by ensuring they feel safe. "Young children in particular need stability, routine, and reassurance that both parents will remain consistent and loving presences in their lives," Miller explains.
Miller emphasizes that children need to know that divorce doesn't mean an end for them. "The goal is not just to end a marriage, but to begin a new family structure that prioritizes the well-being of the children. Divorce isn't the end of the family — it's a reorganization," she says. In fact, Earhardt previously noted that she wanted to set a good example for Hayden. "I would love to find love again and I want to demonstrate a loving relationship for Hayden one day," she told People in 2019.