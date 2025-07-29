Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda's Haunting Thoughts About Their Marriage Spark Worry
Linda Hogan's post about how Hulk Hogan's death has impacted her emotionally has people worried. Only days before Hulk's death, Linda posted an Instagram pic that was a throwback to the pair's time as a happily married couple. "The good old days!" she wrote in the caption. The duo were married from 1983 until 2009. Less than a week after that post, Hulk died on July 24. A few days afterwards, Linda added a lengthy comment on her own post, where she mentioned "melting down" over the death of her former husband.
The former "Hogan Knows Best" star was fairly candid in her emotional comment, which attempted to encapsulate her feelings about their marriage. "Big surprise. We are all devastated. It's hitting me so hard. I loved Hulkster more than he loved me," she wrote. Of course, it's well-known that the reason Linda and Hulk got divorced was because of his infidelities. He infamously cheated on his wife with their daughter Brooke Hogan's good friend, Christiane Plante, which was the final straw in their marriage. In her Instagram comment, however, Linda said she understood that he cheated because of his worldwide fame.
Linda also discussed the Hogan family — she and Hulk shared two kids, Brooke and Nick Hogan. "I still felt .. although broken .. we still were a family," Linda wrote, adding that she had not been in a serious relationship since her divorce. "I'm melting down now ... [He was the] only man for me." Fans replied to the comment with condolences and expressed understanding of how Linda and Hulk's bond could survive their tumultuous breakup. In a video posted online earlier in the year, Linda cried over the state of her family.
Linda Hogan previously bashed Hulk Hogan
The post-death Instagram comment was not Linda Hogan's only emotional post about Hulk Hogan. In March, Linda referenced her messy divorce from Hulk in a teary-eyed video uploaded to her Instagram Stories, where she spoke about not only the dissolution of her marriage, but the dissolution of the Hogan family as a whole. "It's been 15 however long years since I left Hulk Hogan, and my family is the worst mess," the mother-of-two said through tears. That breakdown appeared to be brought on by Brooke Hogan distancing herself from the family. "I don't know how [Brooke's issues with Hulk] reflected onto me, but she cut me out too," Linda said.
While she was later forgiving of the Hulkster following his passing, Linda was still upset with her former husband when she uploaded that video. "He's a complete liar. He's a sex addict," Linda said about the former WWE wrestler. "I've given him more opportunities to come back and make up the family," she continued while wiping away tears. Similar to her Instagram comment, Linda shared that she had no intention of settling down with someone else, but the sentiment was harsher. "I don't ever want to be married again after him, trust me," she said about her ex-husband.
The former reality TV star may not have remarried, but she did quickly move on to a much younger man after leaving Hulk. Linda had a tryst with Charlie Hill, an ex-classmate of Brooke's. At the time, Linda spoke about how being cheated on by Hulk had changed her. "It scared me because I thought 'Oh my God, is that my fault? .. Am I too fat, am I too dumb?'" she said on "Good Morning America" in August 2009.