Hulk And Linda Hogan's Divorce Was A Messy (And Costly) Affair
There are some ruptures a family may never recover from, and the wild divorce between Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan just might have been one of those moments for the Hogans. While infidelity may be the real reason Hulk and Linda got divorced, there's no doubt that when the couple split, it sent shockwaves through their familial ecosystem. One of the many tragic details of Brooke Hogan's life is that she often mentions the divorce between her parents as brutally messy and causing ongoing chaos. While it seems that no one was on their best behavior during the separation, it does appear as if one person truly came out on top, financially, anyway.
Hulk lost a large chunk of change in the divorce from Linda, which may come as a surprise to her Instagram followers. In March 2025, Linda went on a tirade against daughter Brooke, blaming her for ruining the family. However, also within Linda's meltdown was the suggestion that she didn't receive anything in the divorce settlement. The published and publicly available details of the divorce settlement would beg to differ, Linda. Though her antics are a clear sign that the drama of the divorce was never finalized, there is definitive proof that Linda certainly received something in the aftermath.
Linda Hogan won much of Hulk Hogan's wealth in the divorce
According to the Fort Lauderdale Divorce Lawyer Blog, the details of the Hogans' divorce were made public in 2011, and they indicate that Linda Hogan did, in fact, receive quite a bit. Not only did she get the majority of the liquid assets she shared with Hulk Hogan, she also got a few fancy cars, $3 million in real estate, and a near-majority share of the revenue from the companies they started together. Now that Hulk has tragically passed away at the age of 71, it remains to be seen if Linda will inherit anything else.
While there's been a shady side to the Hogan family, Linda did seem to have an eerie premonition to fawn over "the good old days," in an Instagram post she made just a few days before Hulk's passing. It's a throwback photo of the two looking incredibly young and in love, and a rare moment of Linda actually being pleasant to her ex-husband online. Hopefully, she can remain on her best behavior while Hulk's estate gets sorted out, for the sake of the rest of the family. Although if Linda's past exploits are any indication, we should all prepare to buckle up for some surprising outbursts.