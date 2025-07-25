Hulk And Linda Hogan's Divorce Was A Messy (And Costly) Affair

There are some ruptures a family may never recover from, and the wild divorce between Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan just might have been one of those moments for the Hogans. While infidelity may be the real reason Hulk and Linda got divorced, there's no doubt that when the couple split, it sent shockwaves through their familial ecosystem. One of the many tragic details of Brooke Hogan's life is that she often mentions the divorce between her parents as brutally messy and causing ongoing chaos. While it seems that no one was on their best behavior during the separation, it does appear as if one person truly came out on top, financially, anyway.

Hulk lost a large chunk of change in the divorce from Linda, which may come as a surprise to her Instagram followers. In March 2025, Linda went on a tirade against daughter Brooke, blaming her for ruining the family. However, also within Linda's meltdown was the suggestion that she didn't receive anything in the divorce settlement. The published and publicly available details of the divorce settlement would beg to differ, Linda. Though her antics are a clear sign that the drama of the divorce was never finalized, there is definitive proof that Linda certainly received something in the aftermath.