Tragic Details About Hulk Hogan's Only Daughter Brooke Hogan

The following article includes a brief mention of suicide.

Brooke Hogan's life in the spotlight has come with ups and downs. The oldest daughter of Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, became a reality TV star after being featured alongside her family on VH1's "Hogan Knows Best." She continued to follow in her father's footsteps, starring in the spinoff "Brooke Knows Best" a year after the original show ended. Brooke then transformed from reality TV regular to country musician, showing she wanted to carve her own path. It was no coincidence.

Brooke's unique experience growing up in association with the legendary pro wrestler was no walk in the park — even if it opened the doors for her to pursue artistic dreams that would have been unattainable otherwise. Hulk has been at the center of a host of controversies over the years, including a racist scandal involving Brooke that caused him to join the list of wrestlers who destroyed their careers in a matter of seconds. Brooke defended her family time and time again — until she had enough.

Years of family drama took such a toll on her mental health that she decided she needed to take a break to prioritize her well-being. It seemingly helped, but it didn't end her personal struggles. Brooke often took it upon herself to try to fix her family problems, only to have her father cheat on her mother with a friend and go on racist tirades about her love life. The daughter of the WWE legend has gone through a lot — and continues to do so.