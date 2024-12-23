Inside Brooke Hogan's Hush-Hush Marriage To Steven Oleksy

Brooke Hogan sat down with TMZ to open up about her surprising decision to keep her marriage a secret. "You know what, it's so funny. I never really was like a big fame person even though we did TV and we had that whole life. I've ... really like kind of been a hermit crab," Brooke told the entertainment outlet. Once it was time to wed Steven Oleksy, Brooke requested that her circle hold her secret close to their chests. "We asked people to try to respect it because, you know, it's just like I've been through so much in my life. I was like, 'The one thing that feels like it's so untouched and just so pure.'"

Later on, Brooke also cited her difficult dating history — which includes her short-lived engagement to NFL star Phil Costa — as one reason it took her a little longer than expected to settle down and get married. "I waited, obviously, I'm 35. I waited quite a while to actually do it and just jump into anything because ... It's been so much heartbreak that I'm like I really need to be sure." Eventually, Oleksy posted their gorgeous wedding photos to Instagram in July 2024. "We don't always choose who comes into our circle, but we can control how long they stay. Keep shining @mizzhogan," wrote Oleksy in the photo's caption. Brooke has been up to great things, and she wants to protect her peace!