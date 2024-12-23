Inside Brooke Hogan's Hush-Hush Marriage To Steven Oleksy
Brooke Hogan spent the early 00s broadcasting her fabulous teen social life on "Hogan Knows Best," a reality show starring her father, wrestler Hulk Hogan, and the rest of her equally entertaining family. However, the reality star kid eventually disappeared from Hollywood after using her bubbly-yet-blunt personality to build a loyal army of fans who eventually supported her singing aspirations. These days, Brooke — who's in her mid-thirties — lives a much quieter life, which is why her marriage to Steven Oleksy almost stayed a perpetual secret. Well, it would've if TMZ hadn't been snooping around and uncovered proof of her marriage to Oleksy, a pro hockey player.
Shortly after, Brooke hard launched her new hubby to her 444,000 followers with a classy black-and-white Instagram shot of them canoodling. "A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out," Brooke wrote before introducing her other half, whom she actually wed in 2022. "So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one." The "For A Moment" singer also expressed appreciation for the positive response to their nuptials. "Thank you for all the kind words of celebration and encouragement," she continued. She finished things off by stressing their plans to keep things private. Of course, Brooke has revealed a little bit more about their marriage since then.
Brooke Hogan is serious about her privacy
Brooke Hogan sat down with TMZ to open up about her surprising decision to keep her marriage a secret. "You know what, it's so funny. I never really was like a big fame person even though we did TV and we had that whole life. I've ... really like kind of been a hermit crab," Brooke told the entertainment outlet. Once it was time to wed Steven Oleksy, Brooke requested that her circle hold her secret close to their chests. "We asked people to try to respect it because, you know, it's just like I've been through so much in my life. I was like, 'The one thing that feels like it's so untouched and just so pure.'"
Later on, Brooke also cited her difficult dating history — which includes her short-lived engagement to NFL star Phil Costa — as one reason it took her a little longer than expected to settle down and get married. "I waited, obviously, I'm 35. I waited quite a while to actually do it and just jump into anything because ... It's been so much heartbreak that I'm like I really need to be sure." Eventually, Oleksy posted their gorgeous wedding photos to Instagram in July 2024. "We don't always choose who comes into our circle, but we can control how long they stay. Keep shining @mizzhogan," wrote Oleksy in the photo's caption. Brooke has been up to great things, and she wants to protect her peace!