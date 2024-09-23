Brooke Hogan: From Reality TV To Country Musician

The following article includes mentions of mental health and suicide.

America first met Brooke Hogan as the teenage daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in the 2005 reality television series "Hogan Knows Best." Born Brooke Ellen Bollea, the singer, who once lived in the shadow of her famous dad, found a voice of her own. The reality series provided a platform for Brooke to launch her music career, as she shared in a conversation with Big Frog 104. "The show was supposed to be Hulk Hogan as a 'stage mom' where he hands me my lipstick or microphone," Brooke recalled. "That was really the hook for the show. It helped with the music, but it ended up becoming bigger than we thought."

Brooke became a pop star with hits like "For a Moment" and "About Us." Years after "Hogan Knows Best" had ended, she was still remembered by fans. In a 2021 interview with the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, the singer said, "People recognize my voice, which I think is so strange. They peek their head around the corner at CVS or something and they're like, 'I knew that voice.'" Brooke eventually found a love for country music and hasn't looked back since. Keep reading for the story of her stunning transformation.