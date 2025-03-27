Brooke Hogan's Life Transformation Sends Her Estranged Mom Linda Into Tear-Stained Tantrum
It's never a good sign when mom is the last person to know that twins were on the way. TMZ captured a video of Linda Hogan, ex-wife of WWE star Hulk Hogan and mother of Brooke Hogan, in which a weeping and Botox-bruised Linda revealed that "my family's in the worst mess," then saying, "Brooke doesn't talk to us. She's had twins. She got married. She didn't tell us." Even though we know that Brooke is no longer close with her family, Linda explained that, "She had a huge fight with Terry. I don't know how that reflected onto me. But she cut me out too. I haven't talked to her for seven years. Almost eight years now." She then turned the ire toward her former husband, who she called a "complete liar" and a "sex addict."
As for Brooke, she has gone from reality television with "Hogan Knows Best" to country music star, and has since added happily (and secretly) married mother of twins to her transformation. Brooke's glow up is a welcome look given the tragedies she's overcome, but it sadly serves as a stark contrast to her own mother, who said about her life since divorcing Terry, "It's been 20 years and I'm still this sad. Somebody please explain that. I don't know. It just doesn't get better." And while Linda was miffed about Terry and Brooke, she did pull it together enough to call her son Nick Hogan "a good boy."
Brooke responded with posts about toxic parents
In response, Brooke let her Instagram do all the talking. Brooke used her Stories to repost a quote from X, formerly known as Twitter, that said, "Stop being so understanding with people who won't stand up for you among those who hurt you." She followed it up with another post from X that said, "Don't ever let someone make you feel guilty because they are suffering the consequences of their own actions." And lastly, if it wasn't clear who she was directing the shade at, Brooke re-posted a video that demonstrated how toxic parents use smear campaigns against children who put up boundaries against them, with the narrator talking about how parents can still abuse their kids even though they don't have control over them.
Brooke posted a final story and tagged her husband, former NHL player Steven Oleksy, with a quote that said, "My husband clapped so loud for me that I stopped noticing who didn't." Well, it still throws some shade at those who were not clapping, but by all accounts Brooke is doing just fine. Her Instagram is a collection of positivity and forward momentum, now with plenty of cute new baby pictures. One user on Instagram dropped a comment that summed things up well, writing, "Awww Brooke, as an admirer and watcher/follower since the Hogan Knows Best debut days ... I feel like a PROUD babysitter seeing how you've grown and become a mom ... So beautiful."