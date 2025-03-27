Brooke Hogan's Life Transformation Sends Her Estranged Mom Linda Into Tear-Stained Tantrum

It's never a good sign when mom is the last person to know that twins were on the way. TMZ captured a video of Linda Hogan, ex-wife of WWE star Hulk Hogan and mother of Brooke Hogan, in which a weeping and Botox-bruised Linda revealed that "my family's in the worst mess," then saying, "Brooke doesn't talk to us. She's had twins. She got married. She didn't tell us." Even though we know that Brooke is no longer close with her family, Linda explained that, "She had a huge fight with Terry. I don't know how that reflected onto me. But she cut me out too. I haven't talked to her for seven years. Almost eight years now." She then turned the ire toward her former husband, who she called a "complete liar" and a "sex addict."

As for Brooke, she has gone from reality television with "Hogan Knows Best" to country music star, and has since added happily (and secretly) married mother of twins to her transformation. Brooke's glow up is a welcome look given the tragedies she's overcome, but it sadly serves as a stark contrast to her own mother, who said about her life since divorcing Terry, "It's been 20 years and I'm still this sad. Somebody please explain that. I don't know. It just doesn't get better." And while Linda was miffed about Terry and Brooke, she did pull it together enough to call her son Nick Hogan "a good boy."