Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Finally Verifies Shady Suspicions About Their Fallout

Prior to his death, Hulk Hogan had a fractured relationship with his daughter, Brooke Hogan. A major point of contention came up when he married his third wife, Sky Daily, in September 2023, and Brooke skipped the wedding. At the time, she issued a statement on Instagram. "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family," she wrote. Unfortunately, it appears the father and daughter were unable to repair their relationship before his passing.

A report from TMZ claims that Brooke drew a line in the sand while her father was still alive and requested to be taken off his will. A source told the outlet that this happened back around his wedding. The former reality TV star had herself removed by bypassing the Hulkster and speaking to his financial manager. Apparently, the WWE wrestler and his daughter had butted heads over the matter before she got her wish of being taken off the will to avoid a protracted legal process with other family members. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Brooke also explained her absence from the Monday Night RAW match that included a tribute to her dad. "For those of you giving me crap for not attending my Dad's tributes, @wwe did not extend an invite," she wrote. Her brother, Nick Hogan, was there, so fans had been wondering why she wasn't with him.

The friction between the pair was well-known, and when news broke about Hulk's death, everyone was worried about Brooke's relationship with him, as fans hoped they had a chance to bury the hatchet before he died. Sadly, it seems that the two never fully reconciled.