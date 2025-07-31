Martha Stewart Threatens Meghan Markle's Oversized Ego & The Tension Is Hotter Than Their Kitchens
When thinking of the most iconic lifestyle aficionado, Martha Stewart is the name that likely comes to mind for the majority of people. It is clear, however, that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, would like it if, in the future, it were her name that folks thought of. Between her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her Netflix cooking show "With Love, Meghan," it is abundantly clear that she wants a future in the lifestyle space. Under those circumstances, we can only imagine how frustrated she'll be when she hears that she doesn't exactly have the blessing of one of the world's biggest lifestyle gurus.
83-year-old Stewart has been in the lifestyle business for over 60 years, so if anyone knows what they're talking about when it comes to making a name for yourself in this space, it has to be her. So, what does she think of aspiring lifestyle expert Meghan? In a recent interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, she was asked exactly that. And, while she didn't say anything outright negative about Meghan, we have a feeling the former actor still isn't going to like this. "Meghan, I don't really know very well," Stewart said, adding simply, "... I hope she knows what she's talking about." According to Stewart, that is one of the most vital parts of this line of work. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important," she explained.
Martha Stewart may not be the only lifestyle expert who's unsure about Meghan Markle
Before her fame, Martha Stewart worked as a stockbroker. Since then, she's become a household name. She told Fortune, "I consider myself a master teacher. In gardening, cooking, creating, decorating, crafting, holiday celebrations. It's all of those things. That legacy will end with 98 books so far, and thousands of television programs." In Meghan Markle's case, fame came before her move into the lifestyle space, rather than the other way around. Despite seemingly taking a subtle dig at Meghan, it doesn't seem that Stewart has a problem with folks who are already famous becoming lifestyle gurus. In fact, she is a major fan of Gwyneth Paltrow and the work she has done with her brand, Goop. In her Yahoo Lifestyle interview, Stewart spoke fondly of the star, saying, "Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses. She's admired. She won an Oscar for heaven's sake as an actress! She's pretty powerful."
Interestingly, Paltrow, herself, has hinted that she's over Meghan Markle; she once followed the clothing brand As Ever on Instagram, the owner of which spoke out about Meghan stealing the brand's name, prompting gossip online. And, now it seems that Stewart is more team Goop than team As Ever. That said, for people who may want to become lifestyle gurus — presumably including Meghan — Stewart's message is simple: "I don't mind. Good luck."