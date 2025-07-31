Martha Stewart Threatens Meghan Markle's Oversized Ego & The Tension Is Hotter Than Their Kitchens

When thinking of the most iconic lifestyle aficionado, Martha Stewart is the name that likely comes to mind for the majority of people. It is clear, however, that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, would like it if, in the future, it were her name that folks thought of. Between her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her Netflix cooking show "With Love, Meghan," it is abundantly clear that she wants a future in the lifestyle space. Under those circumstances, we can only imagine how frustrated she'll be when she hears that she doesn't exactly have the blessing of one of the world's biggest lifestyle gurus.

83-year-old Stewart has been in the lifestyle business for over 60 years, so if anyone knows what they're talking about when it comes to making a name for yourself in this space, it has to be her. So, what does she think of aspiring lifestyle expert Meghan? In a recent interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, she was asked exactly that. And, while she didn't say anything outright negative about Meghan, we have a feeling the former actor still isn't going to like this. "Meghan, I don't really know very well," Stewart said, adding simply, "... I hope she knows what she's talking about." According to Stewart, that is one of the most vital parts of this line of work. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important," she explained.