Trump Accidentally Confirms Kamala Harris' Thrilling Week Hit A Sore Spot
Donald Trump hinted that his ego was bruised with the attention Kamala Harris had received over a thrilling week. The former vice president announced on July 30 that she would not be running for governor of California. While her statement did not mention Trump and his administration by name, Harris took a jab nonetheless. "[O]ur politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis," she wrote, per the Associated Press. The following day, Harris was scheduled to appear on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to promote her new book "107 Days," which chronicled her presidential campaign. Perhaps unhappy with how much attention Harris was receiving, the president took unnecessary shots at her.
Trump, whose longstanding beefs are innumerable, threw jabs at his former political adversary on July 30, just before she was slated to appear on "Colbert." During a presser, POTUS was asked to weigh in on Harris's decision not to run for governor and her possible future in politics. "Well, she can't speak. She can't talk. She can't do an interview," Trump said. He continued bashing the one-time democratic presidential candidate. "I wouldn't call her a skilled politician," he added, "She wasn't a skilled person."
Clips of Trump trashing Harris were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where people called out the president's petty behavior. "This man is so needy. Not an ounce of grace," one user tweeted. Others pointed out that Trump was throwing stones in glass houses. "As though his eighth-grade rambling is any better," a person wrote. That, of course, was not the first time Trump attacked Harris's intellect.
Kamala Harris fired back at Donald Trump
There was peak drama between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris while the two campaigned against one another for president, and the gloves came off. Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania in September 2024, hit both of his presidential opponents with an insult combo. "Crooked Joe Biden became mentally impaired," he told the crowd, per WHYY. "Sad. But lying Kamala Harris, honestly, I believe she was born that way. There's something wrong with Kamala," Trump added.
Attacking Harris' intelligence virtually became a talking point for Trump while he was on the campaign trail. The following month, he was once again on the offensive while speaking at a Latino outreach event in Miami. "This woman is the worst. I mean, it's just unbelievable," Trump said, per NBC News. "She's slow, low IQ, something, I don't know what the hell it is, but they lied," he added.
To her credit, Harris has not been content to remain a punching bag and has insulted Trump — but with more tact. While making her first speech since leaving office in May, the former VP had strong criticism of the Trump administration. "[I]nstead of an administration working to advance America's highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals," Harris said.