Trump Accidentally Confirms Kamala Harris' Thrilling Week Hit A Sore Spot

Donald Trump hinted that his ego was bruised with the attention Kamala Harris had received over a thrilling week. The former vice president announced on July 30 that she would not be running for governor of California. While her statement did not mention Trump and his administration by name, Harris took a jab nonetheless. "[O]ur politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis," she wrote, per the Associated Press. The following day, Harris was scheduled to appear on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to promote her new book "107 Days," which chronicled her presidential campaign. Perhaps unhappy with how much attention Harris was receiving, the president took unnecessary shots at her.

Trump, whose longstanding beefs are innumerable, threw jabs at his former political adversary on July 30, just before she was slated to appear on "Colbert." During a presser, POTUS was asked to weigh in on Harris's decision not to run for governor and her possible future in politics. "Well, she can't speak. She can't talk. She can't do an interview," Trump said. He continued bashing the one-time democratic presidential candidate. "I wouldn't call her a skilled politician," he added, "She wasn't a skilled person."

Clips of Trump trashing Harris were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where people called out the president's petty behavior. "This man is so needy. Not an ounce of grace," one user tweeted. Others pointed out that Trump was throwing stones in glass houses. "As though his eighth-grade rambling is any better," a person wrote. That, of course, was not the first time Trump attacked Harris's intellect.