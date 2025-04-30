Trump's Election Day Call To Kamala Was Just His Ego Looking For Applause

There's a lot to be said for being gracious in victory, so the news that Donald Trump was friendly to Kamala Harris when she called to congratulate him on his win certainly does show good sportsmanship. That said, we aren't super convinced that good old-fashioned politeness was his only motive.

Harris and Trump's call was detailed in Chris Whipple's "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History." Whipple wrote that Harris' team had initiated the call, and that she'd been heartbroken to have to make it. Even so, she was said to have told the president-elect, "I'm calling to concede. It was a fair election. The peaceful transfer of power is important. It's important to the country" (via the Daily Mail).

Suffice it to say, Trump was thrilled to have gotten the call. According to Whipple, he began complimenting Harris and her husband right away. "You're a tough cookie. You were really great. And that Doug — what a character! I love that guy," he was said to have gushed. Condescension (because "tough cookie"? Really?) aside, Whipple added that an aide present for the phone call told him they'd found the glowing commentary out of place, referring to it as "odd and inappropriate." Of course, responding to Harris by blowing a raspberry would have been more inappropriate (but a little more on-brand, TBH) ... but we can't say we disagree. In fact, we're of the mind that he was likely fishing for a compliment. After all, Trump was similarly genial towards Hillary Clinton after she conceded to him back in 2016 — but that certainly didn't stop him from taunting her over her loss in a 2018 "Conversation with Women of America" event, making wild and unsubstantiated claims about how her victory would have impacted the economy.

