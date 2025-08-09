Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Have A Scandalous Age Gap

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are one couple with a much larger age gap than you might have thought. Although the spouses, who've been married since 2008, seem pretty equally yoked compared to some of Hollywood's more mismatched pairs, they actually have a pretty scandalous age gap between them: 15 years, to be exact. What saves them from being piled into some of the more questionable categories of celebrity pairings, however, is the fact that they met and courted much later in their respective lives. According to their official relationship timeline, they kicked off their romance in 2004, which means that DeGeneres was 46 years old, while Rossi was about 31. By the time they wed in 2008, DeGeneres was 50, while Rossi was 35.

In 2025, DeGeneres and de Rossi, whose birthdays are within five days of each other in January, turned 67 and 52 years old, respectively. And it seems that their relationship has matured beautifully. For example, DeGeneres and de Rossi have managed to make their relationship work not just through the years, but through personal scandal, including the allegations of DeGeneres fostering and upholding a toxic workplace environment while filming her once-popular talk show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." In 2016, DeGeneres gave fans insight into their bond. "Portia and I constantly say to each other, 'We are so lucky ...'" she shared with People. "I've gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I'm not going anywhere. She's not going anywhere. I'm not saying the relationship took a while; I'm saying in my life, it took a while to find this."

DeGeneres and de Rossi are still attached at the hip, proving all age-gap romances aren't always destined to fail.