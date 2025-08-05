Ed Kelce's Hush-Hush Girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, Dead At 74
Ed Kelce's girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, died on August 21 at the age of 74. Ed, of course is best-known as the father of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. According to an obituary that was posted to Ed's Facebook page, Maguire "passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones." The obituary also mentioned the "adventures" she went on with Ed and how she had developed "an unexpected love for football later in life." Days later, a source told People that the father of the Kelce brothers was understandably struggling. "Maureen wasn't just his partner, she was his person," the insider told the outlet. "He's feeling an enormous void," they said about Ed.
Travis and Jason's dad, and their mother, Donna Kelce, are often at games and in the limelight with their high-profile sons. The news that Ed's girlfriend died came as a surprise to several fans who didn't know that Travis and Jason's parents were divorced. "Girlfriend? What? I thought his parents were together?" one Instagram user wrote. Another fan responded that the parents decided to stay together while their sons were in school, despite wanting to go their separate ways much sooner.
Donna has spoken publicly about her relationship with Travis and Jason's dad.
When Ed Kelce's girlfriend met Taylor Swift
Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, discussed her relationship with their father when she appeared on their "New Heights" podcast in February 2023. Jason reflected on Donna and Ed Kelce's split, which he said happened "right at the end of college." Looking to put his mother on the spot, the former Philadelphia Eagles player tried a gotcha interview tactic. "Why do you hate him?" Jason asked Donna about his father. This was all in jest, as the Kelces shared a collective laugh. "I don't hate him. We're still friends. We're friends to this day. ... Sometimes people, they move apart," Donna said about her ex-husband. In fact, Donna said their break up was advantageous to the athletic careers of their sons. "We're like a tag team with you two," she added.
The average fan may not have been familiar with Ed's long-time girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, but she spent a lot of time with the Kelces. Maguire was so comfortable with the family that she had a funny interaction when she first met Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in February 2024, Ed recalled snuggling close to the pop star for a picture. "Hey, that's my boyfriend," Maguire told Swift in mock-jealousy.