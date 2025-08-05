Ed Kelce's Hush-Hush Girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, Dead At 74

Ed Kelce's girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, died on August 21 at the age of 74. Ed, of course is best-known as the father of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. According to an obituary that was posted to Ed's Facebook page, Maguire "passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones." The obituary also mentioned the "adventures" she went on with Ed and how she had developed "an unexpected love for football later in life." Days later, a source told People that the father of the Kelce brothers was understandably struggling. "Maureen wasn't just his partner, she was his person," the insider told the outlet. "He's feeling an enormous void," they said about Ed.

Travis and Jason's dad, and their mother, Donna Kelce, are often at games and in the limelight with their high-profile sons. The news that Ed's girlfriend died came as a surprise to several fans who didn't know that Travis and Jason's parents were divorced. "Girlfriend? What? I thought his parents were together?" one Instagram user wrote. Another fan responded that the parents decided to stay together while their sons were in school, despite wanting to go their separate ways much sooner.

Donna has spoken publicly about her relationship with Travis and Jason's dad.