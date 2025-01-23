The Untold Truth Of Jason And Travis Kelce's Father, Ed

Travis and Jason Kelce aren't the only members of their family to possess sporting prowess. Their father, Ed Kelce, who grew up in the Cleveland town of Collinwood, may well have graced the NFL himself had a high school injury not cut short his budding football career.

Ed, who after graduation briefly attended Ohio State University, was also pretty nifty on the baseball field as a youngster. But he's since had to make do with watching his two sons rise to greatness instead. During an appearance on their "New Heights" podcast, he recalled Jason's very early beginnings: "The first thing you did was, you were a toddler on the living room floor, and you rolled a ball to me, you rolled it back, and we played that way, and that's where it all started."

Ed went on to give both boys their own specially built area in the family home's garage to practice sports and also coached them in T-ball and coach-pitch baseball. "It was very apparent to me when you were [in] high school that there was something outrageously special about both of you," he explained.