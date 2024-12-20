Taylor Swift's Behavior Sparks Major Engagement Rumor At Eras Tour Wrap Party

Is there a new era in Taylor Swift's future? The internet is buzzing about a little detail that may — or may not — be huge news.

On December 18, Swift's reputation-rocking pal Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to share a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the wrap party for the Eras Tour, and before you could say "Shake it Off," fans were sharing zoomed-in screenshots that seemed to show something funky going on with Swift's fingers. One of the photos shows Swift and Lyndsay Bell posing for the camera with their drinks held high alongside a pregnant Mahomes. Nothing strange about that, but if you look closer, there may or may not be a conspicuous blur on the fourth finger of Swift's left hand.

The response was, dare we say it, swift. Did Travis Kelce finally pop the question? Was the pic Photoshopped to hide an engagement ring until they were ready to share the news with the world? Fans have chimed in with their own opinions, with some saying that the picture was clearly altered, and others suggesting that that first group of fans is just grasping at straws.