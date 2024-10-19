How Taylor Swift's Friendship With Brittany Mahomes Has Rocked Her Reputation

Taylor Swift has been spending a lot of time with Brittany Mahomes since she started dating Travis Kelce and officially became an NFL WAG in 2023. Unfortunately for Swift, her connection to Brittany has cast a dark shadow over her reputation, as the unpopular WAG often stirs up drama and draws attention for the wrong reasons.

In August 2024, Swift and Brittany's friendship came under fire after the latter quietly revealed herself to be a supporter of Donald Trump. Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes, did so by liking one of the former president's Instagram posts highlighting his agenda for the 2024 presidential elections. As the internet ripped her to shreds for supporting Trump, Brittany hit back at her critics with a defiant Instagram Story post. "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," Brittany's since-expired post read (via The Independent). "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

The move was greatly appreciated by Trump, who subsequently name-dropped Brittany as his new MAGA BFF on his Truth Social platform: "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me. It is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM." Meanwhile, fans sensed a possible rift between Brittany and Swift, who's known for her criticism of the former president. But their friendship proved steadfast despite the intense backlash.