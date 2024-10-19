How Taylor Swift's Friendship With Brittany Mahomes Has Rocked Her Reputation
Taylor Swift has been spending a lot of time with Brittany Mahomes since she started dating Travis Kelce and officially became an NFL WAG in 2023. Unfortunately for Swift, her connection to Brittany has cast a dark shadow over her reputation, as the unpopular WAG often stirs up drama and draws attention for the wrong reasons.
In August 2024, Swift and Brittany's friendship came under fire after the latter quietly revealed herself to be a supporter of Donald Trump. Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes, did so by liking one of the former president's Instagram posts highlighting his agenda for the 2024 presidential elections. As the internet ripped her to shreds for supporting Trump, Brittany hit back at her critics with a defiant Instagram Story post. "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," Brittany's since-expired post read (via The Independent). "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
The move was greatly appreciated by Trump, who subsequently name-dropped Brittany as his new MAGA BFF on his Truth Social platform: "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me. It is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM." Meanwhile, fans sensed a possible rift between Brittany and Swift, who's known for her criticism of the former president. But their friendship proved steadfast despite the intense backlash.
Taylor caught heat from her fans for staying friends with Brittany
If you thought Taylor Swift would distance herself from Brittany Mahomes after she revealed herself to be a fan of Donald Trump, well, then you guessed wrong. Swift's rep quickly went down in flames after she and Brittany engaged in a lovefest at the U.S. Open in September 2024. Despite the ongoing backlash over Brittany's political views, there appeared to be no hint of tension between the two women, as they were also caught dancing together to Bad Bunny's song "Tití Me Preguntó" at one point. After the match, Swift, Brittany, and their respective partners, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, headed to an upscale restaurant in Manhattan for a group dinner.
"Seeing Taylor Swift hugging Trump supporter Brittany Mahomes is really disappointing, not gonna lie," one Swiftie wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another criticized Swift by comparing her to fellow singer Chappell Roan and essentially calling her a hypocrite. "They're both cut from the same white feminist cloth. Both don't cut off Trump supporters in their lives," the critic noted. "Taylor Swift is besties with Trump supporters like Brittany Mahomes."
Before this, it was revealed that Swift had indeed remained close with Brittany as reports surfaced claiming that the controversial WAG and her husband visited Swift's Rhode Island mansion in August 2024. On her Instagram Stories, Brittany appeared to address the chatter regarding her friendship with Swift by sharing a quote from Christian author Shane Pruitt. "Contrary to the tone of the world today, you can disagree with someone and still love them. You can have differing views and still be kind," she wrote (Via People). "Read that again!"
Taylor Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris
In September 2024, Taylor Swift finally cleared the air on her political affiliations as she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz as her picks for the 2024 presidential election. In an Instagram post, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker expressed her support for the Democratic candidates while denouncing false AI reports claiming she was backing Donald Trump. "It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter," Swift explained, adding, "The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth." Of course, this didn't sit well with the former president, who immediately fired back on his Truth Social platform, declaring in all caps, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"
In light of Trump's verbal attack against her BFF, a source told Daily Mail that Brittany Mahomes is reconsidering her endorsement of the GOP candidate. They also claimed that Mahomes was shocked and deeply upset by the situation, as she considers Swift to be like family. "She does not believe in hate in any form and loves Taylor so much," the source noted. "This shook her to the core." However, it doesn't necessarily mean that Mahomes wants to align herself with Harris and Waltz. They also defended her against the backlash surrounding her status as a MAGA supporter, pointing out that, like everyone else, Mahomes has the right to express her opinions.
For now, it appears Mahomes and Swift are still on good terms, as a TikTok video of them exchanging hugs at a Kansas City Chiefs game in October 2024 has emerged.