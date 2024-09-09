Taylor Swift's Rep Goes Down In Flames After Brittany Mahomes Lovefest (& Karlie Kloss Eats It Up)

Has Taylor Swift entered her reputation ruination era? Some Swifties seem to think so after she attended the U.S. Open with Brittany Mahomes, and a sly social media move has sparked speculation that Karlie Kloss might be harshly judging her former friend's behavior as well.

When Swift and Mahomes didn't sit together at the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener, some Swifties breathed a sigh of relief. For a hot minute, it looked like their idol had decided not to associate with someone who has expressed support for Donald Trump, a man who is proud of stripping reproductive rights from women and whose policies would harm the LGBTQ+ community. But then Swift and Mahomes were photographed smiling and embracing at the U.S. Open, per People.

In her "Miss Americana" documentary, Swift famously explained why she decided to get political and speak out against Trump and other Republican politicians by saying, "I need to be on the right side of history" (via Variety). Her activism made her a hero in many Swifties' eyes, but they now view her friendship with a proud MAGA supporter as a betrayal. One popular tweet about the messy affair read, "I'm just confused as to why one would make a movie about standing up for what's right at any cost only to literally never stand for anything again." While Swift hasn't yet uttered a peep about the 2024 presidential election, one X user noted that her old pal Kloss chose an interesting time to remind her Instagram followers that she's a Kamala Harris supporter.