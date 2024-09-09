Taylor Swift's Rep Goes Down In Flames After Brittany Mahomes Lovefest (& Karlie Kloss Eats It Up)
Has Taylor Swift entered her reputation ruination era? Some Swifties seem to think so after she attended the U.S. Open with Brittany Mahomes, and a sly social media move has sparked speculation that Karlie Kloss might be harshly judging her former friend's behavior as well.
When Swift and Mahomes didn't sit together at the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener, some Swifties breathed a sigh of relief. For a hot minute, it looked like their idol had decided not to associate with someone who has expressed support for Donald Trump, a man who is proud of stripping reproductive rights from women and whose policies would harm the LGBTQ+ community. But then Swift and Mahomes were photographed smiling and embracing at the U.S. Open, per People.
In her "Miss Americana" documentary, Swift famously explained why she decided to get political and speak out against Trump and other Republican politicians by saying, "I need to be on the right side of history" (via Variety). Her activism made her a hero in many Swifties' eyes, but they now view her friendship with a proud MAGA supporter as a betrayal. One popular tweet about the messy affair read, "I'm just confused as to why one would make a movie about standing up for what's right at any cost only to literally never stand for anything again." While Swift hasn't yet uttered a peep about the 2024 presidential election, one X user noted that her old pal Kloss chose an interesting time to remind her Instagram followers that she's a Kamala Harris supporter.
Karlie Kloss has also dealt with a tricky political relationship
At some point, Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift had a falling out after being close friends. They haven't shown any signs of being at war with one another, but when Kloss shared a photo of a Kamala Harris poster on her Instagram Story, it made some fans wonder if the supermodel was thinking of Swift. "Ok you gotta admit karlie kloss endorsing kamala on her ig story when she probably knew more people would be engaging with her socials after last night while Taylor is hugging all up on her new MAGA bestie is really something," one person tweeted. Kloss had previously showed her support for Harris by retweeting Melinda French Gates' endorsement of the veep.
Kloss is married to Jared Kushner's brother, Joshua Kushner, so she knows what it's like to have Trumpers in her social circle. Kloss even revealed that she tried to talk to Ivanka Trump and Jared about Donald Trump's dangerous rhetoric after the insurrection at the Capitol.
While Kloss's Harris support was earning her kudos on X, Swift was getting blasted with tweets suggesting that she's spineless for being silent about the election. "F*** taylor swift for acting as if she cared about political activism for just one album cycle and then dropping it once it no longer fit her aesthetic," one message read. Kloss has also walked the walk — in April, she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post arguing that Missourians should be allowed to vote for abortion rights.