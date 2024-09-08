First Chiefs Game Proves Brittany Mahomes' Fame Hungry Trump Drama Cost Her BFF Taylor Swift

If Brittany Mahomes wanted to be known for being something more than an NFL player's wife, success is hers. However, her new identity as one of the faces of MAGA possibly cost the WAG her friendship with Taylor Swift.

Unless her feelings have changed dramatically since 2020, Swift is among the multitude of celebrities who can't stand Donald Trump. In one tweet, she accused him of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism." When Brittany came out as a Trump supporter, she wasn't nearly as brave and vocal, using social media likes rather than her own words to divulge which side of the political aisle she's on. And during the Kansas City Chiefs' opener, the divide between Mahomes and Swift became physical; they weren't filmed together in a suite showing off a new secret handshake or embracing excitedly when one of their guys made a great play. Instead, Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Some Trump fans were quick to assume that Swift was shunning Mahomes over her political views, and they turned on the pop star. "Swift is a witchy sniper, for not sitting with Brittany," one person tweeted. "After the warm welcome Swift received by Brittany you'd think a smidgen of loyalty wouldn't be too much to ask," another wrote. However, if this friendship fails, it might not be because of politics.