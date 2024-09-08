First Chiefs Game Proves Brittany Mahomes' Fame Hungry Trump Drama Cost Her BFF Taylor Swift
If Brittany Mahomes wanted to be known for being something more than an NFL player's wife, success is hers. However, her new identity as one of the faces of MAGA possibly cost the WAG her friendship with Taylor Swift.
Unless her feelings have changed dramatically since 2020, Swift is among the multitude of celebrities who can't stand Donald Trump. In one tweet, she accused him of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism." When Brittany came out as a Trump supporter, she wasn't nearly as brave and vocal, using social media likes rather than her own words to divulge which side of the political aisle she's on. And during the Kansas City Chiefs' opener, the divide between Mahomes and Swift became physical; they weren't filmed together in a suite showing off a new secret handshake or embracing excitedly when one of their guys made a great play. Instead, Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.
Some Trump fans were quick to assume that Swift was shunning Mahomes over her political views, and they turned on the pop star. "Swift is a witchy sniper, for not sitting with Brittany," one person tweeted. "After the warm welcome Swift received by Brittany you'd think a smidgen of loyalty wouldn't be too much to ask," another wrote. However, if this friendship fails, it might not be because of politics.
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reportedly wanted different 'vibes'
Karma takes all of Taylor Swift's friends to the summit, but will Brittany Mahomes get there? Somebody wants everyone to believe that Mahomes hasn't yet been kicked out of Swift's squad, as an unidentified source told The U.S. Sun that the two women socialized before the game started.
As for why they sat in different suites, the insider explained, "Brittany is a family woman, and Taylor likes to enjoy the game sometimes like it's a party. They felt like they were in a different vibe for the first game of the season." This was evident in social media posts featuring the two women. Mahomes, who is pregnant, shared an Instagram carousel full of photos of her hanging out with her daughter, Sterling, on the sidelines. The comments section was flooded with messages about her political stance, so her new personality is MAGA mom, whether she likes it or not. Meanwhile, Swift and Travis posed for some kid-free photos with Mecole Hardman Jr. and his fiancee, Chariah Gordon.
Mahomes is about to become a mother of three, whereas Swift is a global superstar with no children. Because they have such different priorities right now, it wouldn't be surprising if they eventually grew apart. On the occasions when they do spend time together, they might want to avoid talking politics; after all, the ticket Mahomes is supporting includes J.D. Vance, who strongly dislikes women without children, particularly those who own cats. Guess who fits this description?