5 Signs The Chiefs' WAGs Are Falling Apart

It was Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker who first revealed just how stark of a divide there is between the ideologies of his team's WAGS. In May 2024, Butker delivered a controversial commencement speech in which he invoked Taylor Swift's name. But he didn't do it to praise her business acumen or point to her as an example of what the female students in the crowd could achieve. Instead, he plucked a line from her song "Bejeweled" to admonish Catholic priests. To him, Swift was just "my teammate's girlfriend," and it was his wife, Isabelle Butker, who deserved to be lauded for choosing to be a stay-at-home mom.

Butker's reference to Swift felt shoehorned into his speech, but he just had to find some way to work her into it, as she was the talk of his team. There was rampant speculation that Kansas City's queen bee, Brittany Mahomes, would be jealous of the attention lavished on Swift when the pop star began dating Travis Kelce. Instead, Swift and Mahomes became friends, and all's well that ends well — but this wasn't the end of their story.

If you look at the Instagram accounts of most Kansas City WAGS, including Leo Chenal's wife Randi Chenal, Chris Jones' girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby, Justin Watson's wife Erica Watson, and Justin Reid's girlfriend Marissa Rand, you'll see a mixture of football, fashion, and family — there's really nothing there to rev up the outrage machine. They were all safe in their insular WAG bubbles, but Mahomes went and gummed up the works.