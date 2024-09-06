Taylor Swift's Risqué Chiefs Game Outfit Can't Distract From Breakup Contract Rumors
Taylor Swift is back in full WAG mode (not that she ever really left), showing up at Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce as his top cheerleader once again. True to form, the "Cruel Summer" star rocked a chic game day look, but her outfit, surprisingly, wasn't the main topic of conversation as it usually is. Instead, all people could talk about is the so-called "breakup contract" between her and Kelce.
If you haven't caught up with the latest gossip, this supposed contract, detailing their split, made rounds online. Complete with Kelce's PR firm logo and a juicy confidentiality notice, this "media plan" outlines exactly how Tayvis would handle their hypothetical split, mapping out everything from framing the breakup as a "mutual decision" to how both stars will plead for "privacy" as they "move on." As if that's not the narrative that every other celebrity couple uses when they call it quits!
taylor and travis break up rumors from reddit and it's a pr guideline to the break up.....what's going on pic.twitter.com/0hS6bry46u
— ⭒𝑱𝒂𝒔⭒ (@ughnotjas) September 3, 2024
What's more, the document also claims Kelce has a lineup of interviews with outlets like ESPN, GQ, and Sports Illustrated where he'd discuss his professional goals and avoid talking about Swift altogether. Because, you know, nothing boosts your career quite like a high-profile breakup (not Joe Alwyn shade, promise). Now, Swift's stadium appearance should be enough to squash these rumors, but fans just can't stop dissecting every last detail of the viral contract. And we can't blame them!
Some fans are convinced that Taylor and Travis are indeed in a fabricated relationship
If you're hoping for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's downfall, you're in for some major disappointment. For one, Tayvis swiftly (pun fully intended) shut down those contract rumors. A Full Scope PR rep told People that the "documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency." For another, Swift strutted into Arrowhead Stadium, looking every bit the supportive — not to mention smoking hot — WAG that she is. This time, she ditched the DIY jacket by Kristin Juszczyk for a full denim-on-denim moment: a corset, shorts, a Louis Vuitton purse, and thigh-high red leather boots to fully rep the Chiefs.
Normally, fans would be breaking down her game-day look piece by piece, but all eyes are still glued to this so-called contract. One tweeted, "Relax. They are breaking up in 3 weeks we already seen the contract," while others speculated about a different kind of agreement — like a secret dating one. "Travis Kelce brought the state trooper stache back. He must have renewed his contract with Taylor," one insinuated, with another saying, "Fake contract or not, #Tayvis is 100% public relations!"
Still, it looks like the whole breakup rumor, contract or not, is pure nonsense. Patrick Mahomes even weighed in, saying Swift's already deep into her WAG era and getting hands-on with the sport. "She's really interested in football. She asks a lot of great questions. She's already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in," the quarterback said in an "NFL on NBC" appearance. "I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football." Swift in the huddle? We wouldn't put it past her!