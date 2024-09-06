Taylor Swift's Risqué Chiefs Game Outfit Can't Distract From Breakup Contract Rumors

Taylor Swift is back in full WAG mode (not that she ever really left), showing up at Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce as his top cheerleader once again. True to form, the "Cruel Summer" star rocked a chic game day look, but her outfit, surprisingly, wasn't the main topic of conversation as it usually is. Instead, all people could talk about is the so-called "breakup contract" between her and Kelce.

If you haven't caught up with the latest gossip, this supposed contract, detailing their split, made rounds online. Complete with Kelce's PR firm logo and a juicy confidentiality notice, this "media plan" outlines exactly how Tayvis would handle their hypothetical split, mapping out everything from framing the breakup as a "mutual decision" to how both stars will plead for "privacy" as they "move on." As if that's not the narrative that every other celebrity couple uses when they call it quits!

taylor and travis break up rumors from reddit and it's a pr guideline to the break up.....what's going on pic.twitter.com/0hS6bry46u — ⭒𝑱𝒂𝒔⭒ (@ughnotjas) September 3, 2024

What's more, the document also claims Kelce has a lineup of interviews with outlets like ESPN, GQ, and Sports Illustrated where he'd discuss his professional goals and avoid talking about Swift altogether. Because, you know, nothing boosts your career quite like a high-profile breakup (not Joe Alwyn shade, promise). Now, Swift's stadium appearance should be enough to squash these rumors, but fans just can't stop dissecting every last detail of the viral contract. And we can't blame them!