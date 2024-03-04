Who Is Kristin Juszczyk? The Woman Behind Taylor Swift's And Other Celebs' NFL Fashion

Super Bowl LVIII was full of action as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates took home the title, but besides winning their fourth Super Bowl, the 2023-2024 NFL season seemed to be the most-talked-about season for other reasons.

Off the field, Taylor Swift had been rooting for her beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, since the start of the season. There wasn't one game where cameras did not pan over Swift and her crew in their private suite as they watched the Chiefs head toward victory week after week. However, it wasn't only Swift getting all the attention. Chiefs fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, made a name for herself when several celebrities, including the pop star, wore her reworked NFL-inspired fashion designs.

Kristin's fashions quickly went viral, and she was gaining loads of notoriety for her design skills. Still, there is much more to know about Kristin and how she created clothes for Olympians, celebrities, and other WAGS like herself. Let's take a deeper dive into the life of Kristin Juszczyk.