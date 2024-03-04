Who Is Kristin Juszczyk? The Woman Behind Taylor Swift's And Other Celebs' NFL Fashion
Super Bowl LVIII was full of action as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates took home the title, but besides winning their fourth Super Bowl, the 2023-2024 NFL season seemed to be the most-talked-about season for other reasons.
Off the field, Taylor Swift had been rooting for her beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, since the start of the season. There wasn't one game where cameras did not pan over Swift and her crew in their private suite as they watched the Chiefs head toward victory week after week. However, it wasn't only Swift getting all the attention. Chiefs fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, made a name for herself when several celebrities, including the pop star, wore her reworked NFL-inspired fashion designs.
Kristin's fashions quickly went viral, and she was gaining loads of notoriety for her design skills. Still, there is much more to know about Kristin and how she created clothes for Olympians, celebrities, and other WAGS like herself. Let's take a deeper dive into the life of Kristin Juszczyk.
Kristin is a New Yorker at heart
Before Kristin took the Juszczyk (pronounced "YOOZ-check") last name, she was known as Kristin Arceri. Born in February 1994, Kristin was raised in Long Island, New York, and attended Massapequa High School, where she graduated in 2012. Not much is known about her family. However, the fashion designer has mentioned her mother, who died from breast cancer, quite a few times on her social media. On Instagram, Kristin captioned her wedding video when she married Kansas City Chiefs fullback Kyle Juszczyk in 2019, "Mom thank you for blessing us with a miracle and making the rain stop only a few minutes before our ceremony, your presence was felt all weekend long."
According to her LinkedIn, Kristin attended the University of Rhode Island in 2012 and, after two years, transferred to Towson University in Maryland. Attending Towson is where Kristin met Kyle, a Harvard University graduate who began playing with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. She graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor's degree in Business administration and Marketing.
Kristin had worked several other jobs before she stuck to her passion for fashion design. Her LinkedIn states that in 2014, she worked as a merchandise assistant intern for The TJX Companies. In addition, she worked as a Red Bull Wings team member from 2014 to 2015, and in 2016, she worked as a public relations intern for ad agency MGH and a product marketing intern for Stanley Black & Decker.
She was going to be in the real estate business
After graduating from Towson University, Kristin Juszczyk had plans to enter the real estate realm after obtaining her license in Maryland. There is even a Zillow profile page for Kristin, although there is no information regarding her prior real estate work. However, Kristin ultimately had to make a huge career decision. After her then-boyfriend, Kyle Juszczyk, signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, the couple had to move to the Golden State, which also meant that Kristin had to obtain a real estate license for that state.
Ditching her real estate career was a bold move and something that the fashion designer had to consider. She talked about the decision with Niners Nation in 2021, "I was really able to look myself in the mirror and be like, 'Okay, what you want to do? Do you want to go after real estate? Do you want to take this course all over again?' It's state by state, so I'd have to get my license over here.'"
It was the best decision Kristin made as her career in fashion has only skyrocketed.
She influenced Kyle to go to San Francisco
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk took a giant leap in their relationship after the 49ers signed the fullback. The couple moved from the East Coast to the West Coast, with Kristin reportedly influencing Kyle's decision to play for the 49ers. According to 49erswebzone, Kyle was allegedly given more money to play for a different team but ultimately could not give up the chance to play for head coach Kyle Shanahan. His second reason to transfer to San Fran was all thanks to Kristin, "who loved the idea of living and working in San Francisco."
Moving to California also meant that Kristin got to focus on fashion and being her own boss. It's something that she inherited from her family. She touched upon this in her interview with Niners Nation, stating, "Most of the members in my family are all entrepreneurs, starting their own businesses. I've always had the support from my family and inspiration from my dad and his brothers."
The NFL player proposed to Kristin the same year they made the move. The couple got engaged on a beach, with Kristin sharing a photo of that special day on Instagram. "WE'RE ENGAGED! Still feels like a dream but I couldn't possibly feel anymore love than I do right now! It's a privilege to be able to love you forever," she wrote while tagging Kyle.
She and Kyle wed in her home state
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk wed on July 6th, 2019. The couple's marriage occurred in Upstate New York at the Cedar Lakes Estate, with their ceremony held outdoors overlooking the water. On Instagram, Kristin shared several photos and videos of her stunning wedding because who wouldn't? Their ceremony featured a beautiful arch of white flowers, with Kristin walking down the aisle holding a bouquet of cascading orchids. With an eye for fashion, Kristine wore a lace and beaded Berta wedding gown, while Kyle wore a traditional black tux.
The fashion designer also shared photos of her and Kyle reading their vows. "Kyle and I were SOO nervous to write our own vows, but now as we look back it was our favorite part of the entire weekend," she wrote. "We've never felt so much love, laughter, and tears in only a few minutes."
In July 2020, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Over on Instagram, Kristin shared a photo of the couple in their wedding day outfits, stating that they began a tradition in which they put back on their gown and tux for every anniversary. "Kyle and I decided to start a new tradition last night! On our wedding anniversary we're going to put on our dress and tux (however long we can fit into it) and reflect on how much we've grown and changed from the previous year," she wrote.
She had a fashion line called Origins
Before Kristin Juszczyk started making cool NFL gear for her celebrity friends, she began her fashion design journey by launching her fashion brand, Origins, in 2018. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, "It's always scary taking a leap of faith and pursuing a dream with no guidance, but waking up passionate about your job eliminates the fear of the future and gives you the motivation to push through those hurdles! I am overjoyed to announce the launch of ORIGIN and I can't wait to see where this journey takes me!"
The now-defunct online boutique offered a wide array of clothing items, including sweatshirts for both men and women that cleverly read, "The juice is worth the squeeze," a nod to her husband's name. In an interview with Niners Nation, Kristin spoke about her husband being a huge inspiration. "He inspires me so much because there is nobody I know that loves his job every single day." She added, "That man wakes up with a smile on his face, and he comes home with a smile on his face ... it makes me want to go after my dreams, too."
In that same interview, Kristin also discussed her dream of designing clothing. "I just really hope to have my own line coming out spring, fall, and summer and get away from having wholesale clothing and boutique clothing. That's really where I see myself going."
She launched Designs by Kristin in 2023
In 2023, Kristin Juszczyk launched Designs by Kristin, her clothing line in which she takes NFL apparel and reworks it to make it a one-of-a-kind piece. On her website, Kristin shared how she got back to sewing after creating Halloween costumes for herself and her husband. "After finishing that project, I got a feeling like I've never felt before, a feeling like this is what I should have been doing my whole life. I then began reworking my game day outfits for Kyle's games. I started reworking old t-shirts, jerseys, and even footballs into fresh designs. I continue to challenge myself to create new styles and broaden my skill set," she wrote.
In addition, Kristin revealed that she had never taken a fashion course, and her love for creating outfits began when she was much younger. " I spent countless nights crocheting with my grandma while watching Wheel of Fortune. I definitely hung up my needle and thread for a few years...more like 20 years," she said.
Kristin began showcasing her NFL apparel back in 2021. On Instagram, she shared a video of her design process in which she took a San Francisco 49ers shirt and transformed it into a cinched long-sleeve with silver chain detailing.
She's created custom designs for numerous celebs
People began to take notice of Kristin Juszczyk's NFL designs when Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a custom Kansas City Chief jacket that featured her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce's jersey number and last name on it while attending a January 2024 game against the Miami Dolphins. Speaking to E! News, Kristin revealed that creating the jacket for the pop star "was a pinch me moment." In addition, she got to make a similar red Chiefs puffer coat for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brittany and Swift rocked Kristin's designs that day, and they quickly made headlines.
Sure enough, Kristin made custom-made gear for other big-named celebrities, including Olympian Simone Biles. The fashion designer shared on Instagram how she took Biles' husband's, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens' jersey and made it into a puffer vest. Kristin's other designs included a corset top for influencer Olivia Culpo, the fiance of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Kristin reworked a vintage 49ers sweatshirt for her unique look, which she also showcased on Instagram.
Of course, throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season, Kristin also rocked her own looks. During the NFC Championship game, in which the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl, Kristin wore a custom long puffer coat with the hidden message "Super Bowl bound" when folded over.
She does menswear, too
Kristin Juszczyk has not only showcased her amazing talents in NFL womenswear but she's been expertly nailing designs for men, too. One of her very first designs was for actor Taylor Lautner, a major Detroit Lions fan. The "Twilight" actor was among many celebrities attending the NFL playoff game between the Lions and Tampa Bay in January 2024. Before the big game, Lautner was hand-delivered a Designs by Kristin piece that featured Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's jersey number. In an Instagram post, she shared how she reworked two jerseys to create the look.
For Kyle Juszczyk's San Francisco 49ers teammate, Deeboo Samuel, the fashion designer created a cool red puffer vest. Showcasing her work on Instagram, the vest featured the team's quarterback, Brock Purdy's jersey name and number on the back with "MVP" stitched all over it. Of course, Kristin also created an epic jacket for her husband, too. Before participating in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL fullback dawned a leather jacket with all of his player's names on it. Kristin shared the NFL's Instagram post showcasing her creation. In addition, the coat also featured all of the player's signatures.
She signed with the NFL
After designing clothing for Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, and other celebrities, Kristin Juszczyk's fashion became one of the hottest topics of conversation during the NFL season. In January 2024, she signed a licensing deal with the NFL, allowing the fashion designer to use official NFL logos on her clothing items.
Her first official NFL piece was a Super Bowl LVIII-inspired puffer vest that featured the number 58. The vests were gifted to San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, who were honored with the 2023 FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year. Celebrities including Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and Gayle King also got their hands on one of Kristin's custom Super Bowl vests. In an Instagram post, Clarkson shared, "Shout out to @kristinjuszczyk for this amazing vest! I've been wearing it all weekend while doing my shows in Vegas! It's so cozy and I'm loving all your designs you've been making."
Kristin also auctioned off a version of the vest online. Proceeds went towards the National Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of her mother. According to Krisitn's Instagram, bids for the vest topped over $30,000.
Her husband is her biggest supporter
If there is one person who is constantly rooting for Kristin Juszczyk to succeed, it's her husband, Kyle Juszczyk. He's proudly shown off Kristin's work on social media, including commenting on an X, formerly known as Twitter, post that featured a video of Taylor Swift rocking Kristin's custom-made coat. The post read, "Say what you want, that jacket Taylor Swift is wearing goes crazy!!!" Kyle replied, "Made by my wife!!!" Kyle has also shared Kristin's work on his Instagram, too.
He's also spoken about his wife's impressive design skills during an interview in the NFL locker room. Speaking to The Athletic reporter David Lombardi in January 2024, Kyle shared, "She's been grinding for years now and working so hard. I'm so happy to see her get her stuff out there; everybody sees it and recognizes it was hers." He added, "There's times I'm waking up — 3 or 4 in the morning — and she's not in bed, she's downstairs working."
Speaking to People, Kristin gushed about her husband. "He's just been incredible. I mean, I know this week, month, and year have been equally stressful for him. So he's just the best partner. I know everyone sees the little glimpses of him supporting me, but that's not even 5% of what makes him the best partner ever."
She's a dog mom
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk have not welcomed children but are proud parents to two dogs. Both Vanderbilt Samoyeds' pups are adorably named — Mozzarella (aka Mozzi) and Pierogi — and are regularly seen on Kristin's Instagram. In fact, users can also follow Mozzarella and Pierogi on their own Instagram account. There, followers can see photos of both pups in funny Halloween costumes and enjoying a dog birthday cake.
Kristin and Kyle first got Mozzarella during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. "Introducing the newest, fluffiest, and sleepiest member of our family Mozzarella!!!! She is so incredibly sweet and lovesss to cuddle!" Kristin captioned on Instagram. Since then, the couple has taken many photos snuggling with Mozzarella, taking her Christmas tree picking, and going on family trips. In 2023, the couple welcomed Pierogi to their family, and it was cuteness overload when the small puppy got to meet her big sister, which was also shared on the fashionista's Instagram.
Her BBFs are other famous WAGS
Kristin Juszczyk's closest friends are also wives and girlfriends of other NFL players, aka WAGS. Looking at the fashion designer's Instagram, she's regularly seen cheering on her husband and the San Francisco 49ers with Claire Kittle, the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle. In a touching post, Kristin shared how Claire found a vintage 49ers jacket with the name "Ginny" embroidered on the front, the same name as Kristin's late mother. "I am really just so lucky to have friends like Claire in my life. This is a gift I will forever cherish and a memory that will last a lifetime. I love you lots sister, thank you," Kristin shared.
But it's not only NFL games that Kristin gets to bond with her friends. After the Super Bowl, Kristin, Claire, their husbands, and 49ers teammate Christian McCaffrey and his fiance, Olivia Culpo, took a much-needed vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While there, the three women participated in a hilarious TikTok posted on Culpo's account that poked fun at how they dealt with the aftermath of the 49ers' loss during Super Bowl LVIII.