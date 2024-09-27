Weird Things About Jason & Kylie Kelce's Marriage Everyone Ignores
Jason and Kylie Kelce — who have been together since meeting in late 2014 — have quickly become America's sweethearts. Seen as the ultimate Philly football power couple, the Kelces have shared many stories from their years-long relationship that, upon closer inspection, can be seen as funny, or even straight-up weird.
In September 2023, Amazon debuted "Kelce," a documentary that gave viewers an up close and personal look inside Jason and Kylie's marriage. Nearly overnight, the married couple amassed a huge fan base, and just like that — everyone was in their Jason and Kylie era. "You and your wife are becoming a celebrity couple right now as we speak," commentator Pat McAfee told Jason while discussing the film during an episode of his daily sports talk show.
But as it turns out, the Kelces' union isn't just all fancy sports suites, double dates with brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and Super Bowl games with their OB-GYN in tow. There's actually some downright weird things about Jason and Kylie Kelce's marriage that everyone simply chooses to ignore.
Jason and Kylie Kelce met on Tinder
Is Jason Kelce the ultimate Tinder swindler? The story goes that Jason first met his wife Kylie Kelce on the popular dating app, Tinder. "He won't let me lie about this. We met on Tinder," Kylie divulged on Amazon's "Kelce" documentary. To make things even weirder, Kylie and her friends were certain that she was being catfished.
After realizing that Jason looked familiar, the group did some internet sleuthing only to realize that the picture was that of Philadelphia Eagles' center, Jason Kelce. "Okay, so it can't be him. It's a catfish," Kylie determined. Either way, her interest was piqued, and she resolved to meet the potential catfish when he asked her to come to a bar. "Hilarious, either way," Kylie recalled thinking with her gal pals.
As luck would have it, Kylie was not being catfished. When she arrived at the establishment, Jason was there in the flesh — and he was absolutely smitten. "Right away, as soon as she walks through the door, like, most beautiful woman I've ever seen," Jason remembered about laying eyes on Kylie for the first time. "Very much like that love at first sight," he gushed.
Jason Kelce drank too much and passed out on their first date
Unfortunately, all of the butterflies Jason Kelce felt upon meeting his future wife weren't enough to keep him upright and conscious. Prior to meeting Kylie at the bar, he and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles players had attended the team's holiday party. "We pregamed it, of course, playing Wayne Brewski probably. And then, Kelce's like, 'Yeah, I think we're gonna meet up with this girl' ... and the night just went a little bit sideways" fellow Eagles player Beau Allen dished on "New Heights" in February 2024. Sideways, indeed.
"45 minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar. Like just, out. Like asleep, asleep," Kylie famously revealed on "Kelce" about the dreamy date. Then, he was promptly carried out. During another episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kylie elaborated, explaining, "Beau Allen accomplished the most impressive physical feat of his life when he fireman carried Jason back to his apartment."
While, Jason admitted it wasn't the best first impression, he was determined to have a do over. After their second date, the pair were inseparable and the rest is simply history. "Second date went much better. I didn't black out or fall asleep," Jason declared.
Jason Kelce's proposal was less than romantic
Pick up trucks and bathroom breaks and dogs in the car, oh my! At this point, it's pretty safe to say being romantic isn't exactly Jason Kelce's strong suit. (Yet another tragic truth about Jason Kelce.) True to form, his engagement to Kylie Kelce wasn't very romantic either. In fact, he began the proposal by warning Kylie "This isn't the most romantic way to do this."
During an episode of "New Heights," Jason revealed that he had initially wanted to propose before training camp, so there were some "scheduling reasons" that the proposal was a bit lackluster. Nevertheless, he stayed the course. After a visit with Kylie's parents and getting their dog back in the car to drive 30 minutes home, Jason was left floundering for a reason to go back in the house and ask Kylie's dad for her hand in marriage. That's when he devised the great bathroom plan.
"So, when we got in the car, I said 'Man, Ky, I'm sorry but I gotta take a s*** right now.'" It's safe to say that Kylie was annoyed when Jason returned merely two minutes later from his supposed bathroom break. Kylie started to scold him to go back in and finish his business, and that's when Jason went for it. "Then he said, 'This is not the most romantic way to do this but can you get out of the truck,'" she recalled fondly. Alexa, play "Love Story," by Taylor Swift.
Jason Kelce gifted Kylie Kelce a sword on their anniversary
Things got even weirder when Jason Kelce opted to gift his wife, Kylie Kelce, with a sword to commemorate their sixth year of marriage. During an episode of "New Heights," Jason lamented that he was "almost a month post-due" on Kylie's anniversary gift. He then explained to Travis that it's customary to bestow your spouse with something made of iron on the sixth wedding anniversary.
That's when his brother, Travis — yes Travis, NOT Jason — came up with the bright idea to have a sword made for Kylie. Jason initially rebuffed the idea, claiming that he didn't "think she'd be into it," but eventually, the idea grew on him.
Fast forward to the following episode, and Jason had an update for everyone: Kylie was the proud owner of a shiny new sword. "Kylie loves it," Jason declared proudly. "I mean, I'm pretty sure. I think she does," he quickly added. While he was careful to admit that it wasn't the sharpest sword, he did have it engraved with the words, "Happy Anniversary, Princess Kyana." Hey, it's the thought that counts ... right?