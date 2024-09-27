Weird Things About Jason & Kylie Kelce's Marriage Everyone Ignores

Jason and Kylie Kelce — who have been together since meeting in late 2014 — have quickly become America's sweethearts. Seen as the ultimate Philly football power couple, the Kelces have shared many stories from their years-long relationship that, upon closer inspection, can be seen as funny, or even straight-up weird.

In September 2023, Amazon debuted "Kelce," a documentary that gave viewers an up close and personal look inside Jason and Kylie's marriage. Nearly overnight, the married couple amassed a huge fan base, and just like that — everyone was in their Jason and Kylie era. "You and your wife are becoming a celebrity couple right now as we speak," commentator Pat McAfee told Jason while discussing the film during an episode of his daily sports talk show.

But as it turns out, the Kelces' union isn't just all fancy sports suites, double dates with brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and Super Bowl games with their OB-GYN in tow. There's actually some downright weird things about Jason and Kylie Kelce's marriage that everyone simply chooses to ignore.