The Tragic Truth About Jason Kelce

Professional football player Jason Kelce made headlines on March 4, when he broke his silence on the retirement rumors and announced that he was officially retiring from the NFL. "This all brings us here to today, where I announce that I'm retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles," he tearfully declared during a press conference. Kelce later admitted during the March 6 episode of "New Heights" that the decision was not an easy one. "Obviously, I've debated retiring for the last few seasons," he revealed. "It was nerve-racking getting to that day, but a lot of the things that I said and shared are things that I've wanted to share for a long time. And you wait for the moment where it feels right to do it."

No one can deny that Jason has enjoyed a successful and illustrious football career — including his brother, fellow footballer Travis Kelce. "Seven Pro Bowls, six first-team all-pro seasons, 193 total games ... 156 consecutive starts ... and a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles," Travis gushed about his brother's accomplishments during the March 6 podcast episode. Alas, Jason's life hasn't been all rainbows and sunshine. Here's the tragic truth about Jason Kelce.