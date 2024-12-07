The Shady Sides Of Travis Kelce's Parents Donna And Ed

Unlike most of us, Donna Kelce wasn't exactly a Swiftie before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story began. When Hoda Kotb tried to get a first impression from Donna on the "Today" show, what came out wasn't exactly complimentary. Asked about meeting Swift when her son faced off against the Chicago Bears, Donna said, "Yeah, it's — you know, it is fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where, you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her. And, yeah, it's just, you know, another thing that's amped up my life." Put that way, it almost sounds like Swift was more of an inconvenience than a globe-conquering superstar that most people would die to be seated with.

Co-host Savannah Guthrie tried to press Donna for details, saying, "'What was she like? I mean, so you got to know her a little bit. Got to sit with her a couple games. How was it?" But Donna didn't appear to be in the mood for questions and let the imaginations of everyone everywhere down by simply replying, "It was okay." Granted, it's fair to think maybe Mama Kelce doesn't want to know too much about her son's love life, as she responded to Guthrie's question as to whether Travis warned her to remain tight-lipped by saying, "It's not so much a warning as it's his personal life."