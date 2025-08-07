Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband, Brandon Blackstock, Dead At 48

Hollywood talent manager and ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, has died of cancer at 48 years old, per People. Blackstock passed away just a day after Clarkson verified rumors about her ex-husband's health on Instagram. Clarkson announced that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency to support her and Blackstock's two children, writing, "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

A representative shared a statement with People announcing the news: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time." In addition to the children he shared with Clarkson, 11-year-old River and 9-year-old Remington, Blackstock is also survived by two children from his marriage before Clarkson, Savannah and Seth, as well as his grandchild, Savannah's son, Lake.