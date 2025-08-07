Kelly Clarkson Verifies Devastating Rumor About Her Ex-Husband, Brandon Blackstock: What We Know

Kelly Clarkson has confirmed the tragic rumor circling about her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, as she announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency amid his reported health struggles. On Wednesday, August 6, she revealed that her ex-husband had been privately battling an unnamed illness for the past several months, and that she's choosing to be fully present for her children as they navigate this chapter as a family. "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Clarkson said in a statement shared with fans. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

She added, "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding." This news came after Clarkson also postponed the July 4 and 5 opening dates of her Las Vegas residency due to an issue with her voice. For months, speculation has swirled about Blackstock's declining health amid Clarkson's extended absence from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" around March and April. At the time, a source close to Clarkson told NewsNation, "Her ex-husband is sick and she took the kids to see him."

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for over seven years and share two children: daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. Following their split, the two found themselves tangled in a lengthy legal battle over child support and financial disputes, with Blackstock having also acted as Clarkson's manager during their marriage. Since her announcement, Clarkson has received an outpouring of love and support from fans in the comments.