Kelly Clarkson Let It Slip Brandon Blackstock Might've Had A Girlfriend Before His Death

For fans of Kelly Clarkson, news that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has died at 48 surely sparked concern about the "American Idol" alum and the former couple's two children. Blackstock died of cancer just a day after Clarkson verified rumors that he was sick in an August 6 Instagram message to her fans. In it, Clarkson said that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency, noting, "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them." It's clear that despite having finalized her messy divorce with Blackstock just three years ago, Clarkson was helping their children to navigate this difficult time. While Clarkson was clearly in the picture leading up to Blackstock's death, one comment she made some years ago alluded to the possibility that her ex was seeing someone new.

It's clear that Clarkson and Blackstock didn't have an easy divorce, but that didn't stop their kids, River and Remington, from holding out hope that they would get back together. While on the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast in 2023, Clarkson explained, "My kids just came back from my ex and any time there's mention of maybe him being with somebody else...they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day."