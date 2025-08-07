Kelly Clarkson's Last Instagram Posts Of Brandon Blackstock Before Their Split Are So Sad Now
Kelly Clarkson's messy divorce from her ex-husband, the late Brandon Blackstock, was a breakup that few saw coming. It didn't help that Clarkson gave little sign that she and Blackstock were going their separate ways up until she announced their shocking split. Incidentally, one of the last Instagram posts she shared featuring Blackstock would've made the couple's fallout even harder to predict. Just months before Clarkson filed for divorce, she posted a seemingly wholesome photo of Blackstock and their daughter, River Rose, who was posing while sitting on a horse. "Quarantine hair don't care. Daddy's giving River riding lessons and she loved it," she wrote in the caption.
It was sad enough knowing the picture documented one of the last sweet moments Clarkson and Blackstock captured on social media before their split. However, after Blackstock's death at the age of 48, the photo is even more heartbreaking. Additionally, since Clarkson would end up divorcing Blackstock just months after the Instagram post, it's not too far fetched to think that she already had breaking up on her mind when the picture was shot.
Kelly Clarkson might've already prepared for divorce when she took the Instagram photo
It's been speculated that quarantine might've made Kelly Clarkson's marriage worse. After all, it was telling that Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock at the height of a global pandemic. Sources suggested that being together all the time during quarantine only forced the couple to face the problems that had been festering in their marriage long before then. "The constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse," an insider once claimed in an interview with ET. However, despite their relationship troubles behind the scenes, they still made time to help people in need.
Clarkson posted an Instagram video encouraging their followers to continue supporting small businesses, which were having a difficult time staying afloat during the pandemic. "I know small businesses are taking a big hit right now so, please, if you have the money and are needing something, remember to think about ordering from small businesses," she wrote in the caption. Blackstock made a quick appearance during the video as the two shouted out a small coffee company that was also struggling. The post showcased how great of a team Clarkson and Blackstock sometimes were while they were together.