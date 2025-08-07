Kelly Clarkson's Last Instagram Posts Of Brandon Blackstock Before Their Split Are So Sad Now

Kelly Clarkson's messy divorce from her ex-husband, the late Brandon Blackstock, was a breakup that few saw coming. It didn't help that Clarkson gave little sign that she and Blackstock were going their separate ways up until she announced their shocking split. Incidentally, one of the last Instagram posts she shared featuring Blackstock would've made the couple's fallout even harder to predict. Just months before Clarkson filed for divorce, she posted a seemingly wholesome photo of Blackstock and their daughter, River Rose, who was posing while sitting on a horse. "Quarantine hair don't care. Daddy's giving River riding lessons and she loved it," she wrote in the caption.

It was sad enough knowing the picture documented one of the last sweet moments Clarkson and Blackstock captured on social media before their split. However, after Blackstock's death at the age of 48, the photo is even more heartbreaking. Additionally, since Clarkson would end up divorcing Blackstock just months after the Instagram post, it's not too far fetched to think that she already had breaking up on her mind when the picture was shot.