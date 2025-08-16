Inappropriate Michelle Obama Outfits That Betray Her Relatable Persona

During her time as FLOTUS, Michelle Obama was celebrated as relatable for often shunning high-end designer duds in favor of high street styles. Alongside other mall staples, Obama was a J. Crew devotee who remained faithful to its matching two-pieces, comfy cardis, and flats. She wore head-to-toe J. Crew for an October 2008 sit-down with Jay Leno, where she confessed to purchasing the clothing online.

Obama also stanned for Talbots, Ann Taylor, and Target. She was caught on camera, with sunglasses and a baseball cap pulled down low in an attempt to cover her famous face, during a September 2011 shopping trip to the latter. Then, of course, there's the cringe September 2016 CVS shopping trip with Ellen DeGeneres that Obama and the public can likely never erase from their memories. It's hard to imagine her counterparts visiting chain stores — especially with DeGeneres in tow — let alone wearing commoners' choice of clothing. Although, in fairness, Melania Trump did wear a (hugely controversial) $39 Zara jacket to visit kids in a Mexico-U.S. border detention center in June 2018. But then, her outfit made it clear that she really doesn't care, so do you?

However, despite Obama's five-and-dime dedication, she's definitely had her fair share of unrelatable fashion moments, rocking some eye-wateringly expensive ensembles. Okay, they're not in the league of Trump's $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana coat or $50,000 crocodile skin Hermès Birkin bag, but there are still plenty of inappropriate outfits in Obama's closet that betray her everyday woman persona.