Travis Kelce's Hairy GQ Cover Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing (Sorry, Taylor)

Who knew Travis Kelce was so... hairy? The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Taylor Swift's beau graces the cover of GQ magazine's latest edition, which dropped just as the music icon confirmed she's releasing a brand new album very soon. The cover, released August 12, is a close-up of the NFL star sporting a thick beard and a fuzzy winter hat while staring intently into the camera. It's one of the many photos taken of Kelce throughout the sticky, grueling 12-hour shoot, where, together with the GQ team, he drove to Everglades National Park in Florida and spent the day "trudging through swamps, cradling alligators, and riding airboats." Sick.

For the cover, Kelce was styled by Law Roach, the visionary behind many of Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy's memorable red carpet looks. So why do fans hate the shoot? For one, Kelce's facial and chest hair dominate the frame in many of the shots, in a way that made a lot of viewers (even Swelce fans) squirm. "It's just... hair... so much of it... everywhere," one sounded off on X, formerly Twitter. Another simply claimed, "This is the worst magazine cover I've ever seen."

An alternative cover shows Kelce towering over a row of tired, empty bleachers while standing on a flyboard with a huge grin on his face. He wore a red puffer vest left open to reveal his hairy chest, paired with plaid boxer shorts. "Like we get it: you're big and hairy... but where is the fashun," one asked. Others wondered whether Roach was even involved. "Law must have just physically put the clothes on that Travis clearly picked out himself cause ain't no way..." another roasted. Welp. Sorry, Tay!