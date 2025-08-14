JD Vance Packs On The Eyeliner For Golf In The UK As His Gray Sideburns Do Him Dirty

JD Vance sported a messy eyeliner look while hitting a golf course during his trip to the United Kingdom. Vance and his family flew to Scotland, where they stayed at the Carnell Estates, which includes a 14th-century mansion. While there, he stopped by Donald Trump's Turnberry Golf Course to get in a round. The vice president repped the administration by wearing a black Trump Turnberry mock-neck sweater over a striped blue and white golf shirt. He also sported a pair of khakis, white golf shoes, and a dark blue Titleist hat. Various photos were taken of Vance playing the round of golf, which he appeared to be taking seriously; action shots caught him looking intense after a couple of shots. The intensity in his eyes was further highlighted by dark makeup-looking circles, as the VP appeared to have packed on the eyeliner for that round. People have grown accustomed to his (rumored) eyeliner-enhanced look, but what stood out was the color of Vance's beard.

For most of his time on the links, the Titleist hat hid Vance's hairline, but his graying hair was exposed. Perhaps wanting to let loose on the UK trip, the VP had grown out his beard, and that made his gray sideburns stick out. The silver portions were not limited to the sideburns, as Vance also had a patch of gray on the sides of his beard.

Maybe he was stressed about the protestors who had gathered during his visit to Scotland, but the gray hair is recent development that people online have noticed.