The Back Of JD Vance's Hair Exposes His Bad Hairline & Great Clips Cut

Listen, we've all had bad hair days. However, that didn't stop netizens from poking fun at JD Vance when he was photographed with a less-than-stellar-looking 'do. Between the jarring fade and the fact that it looked like he was rocking a toupee, social media had a field day trolling the then-vice presidential candidate after a particularly unflattering video went viral.

Advertisement

As a brief refresher, Vance had been campaigning in Valdosta, Georgia, in August 2024 when he ducked into a sweet shop for some donuts. Unfortunately, the candidate was filmed primarily from behind, overhead lighting and all (if you listen closely, you may hear Mariah Carey groaning at the very idea) — and thus, we were gifted with a full-access view of the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's unfortunate mushroom-esque cut, which made Donald Trump's signature combover look like art by comparison.

"No matter what side you're on, I think we can all agree that the back of JD Vance's head looks like a shaved pineapple," wrote one Facebook user. Over on Reddit, one user compared him to an "Ice Age" character, Manny the woolly mammoth. There also emerged two camps of people: those who believed it was a bad cut, and those who questioned if it was a badly-placed toupee. In the latter camp, one Redditor mused, "People have to realize that's a poorly placed piece." Another agreed, wondering if it had been put on the wrong way. As for those who thought it was just an awful cut, some believed it was intentional. "Whoever cut his hair saw an opportunity and took it. Hero," a Redditor wrote. And then, there were those in the middle who came up with another theory. "He told his barber gimme the toupée top," an X user speculated. In a word: yikes.

Advertisement