The Disastrous Haircut JD Vance Should Never Get Again

One of the most awkward moments during the 2024 presidential campaign came when JD Vance debuted a disastrous new haircut. While visiting Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia, in August 2024, Vance made uncomfortable small talk with the people working behind the shop counter as he struggled to choose which type of donuts to purchase. That social guffaw was nothing compared to the blunder that sat atop his head. The worst part of this train wreck of a haircut was at the back of his head, as he appeared to have an undercut. There were loose strands that were not blended and hung haphazardly. At a glance, the unblended mishap looked similar to what happens when a toddler decides to cut their own bangs, but this was the back.

When footage of Vance's bakery visit started making the rounds, people began screenshotting his hair, and he was mercilessly trolled on X, formerly Twitter. "Surprised we haven't talked more about jd vance's psychotic haircut," one user wrote. "It looks like something they do to punish u in Medieval Times," another added about the befuddling look. Hairstylist Kevin Baker spoke to Esquire about Vance's seemingly rushed haircut. "It looks like someone just plopped a toupee on top of his head," Baker said at the time.

A couple of months later, Vance's uncomfortable visit to Holt's Sweet Shop was parodied on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in October. Haley Joel Osment came on to play Vance for a pre-taped sketch that skewered his inability to connect with the people at the bakery. The sketch also poked fun at Vance for his apparent use of eyeliner, which had been a point of discussion both before and after his PR-nightmare bakery visit.