'Karma': Paula Deen's Soured Reputation Is Starting To Cost Her Big

It's been years since Paula Deen evoked feelings of Southern hospitality and delicious, decadent soul food, and her failing reputation has continued to cost her big time. Deen's trouble started in 2013 when she went through a near career-ending scandal. While in court to fight a racial discrimination lawsuit from one of her former employees, Deen owned up to using the N-word on multiple occasions at her eateries, according to NPR, though at the time she said it was in the distant past. Deen's admission, along with other claims of racial mistreatment by other people in her orbit, was catastrophic for her career, leading her to lose various endorsements, TV contracts, and the public's goodwill.

Although Deen experienced a tragic downfall, she's continued to work over the past decade, churning out several cookbooks, TV shows (and TV appearances), along with online content for YouTube. However, in 2025, at the age of 78 years old, it started seeming unlikely that she'd ever capture her former glory — especially in the wake of some major career moves. Her fans were likely surprised when she announced the closing of two restaurants, including The Lady & Sons, which eventually scored her her first Food Network show.

"Hey, y'all, my sons and I made the heartfelt decision that Thursday, July 31st, was the last day of service for The Lady & Sons and The Chicken Box," posted Deen to her business's Facebook page. "Thank you for all the great memories and for your loyalty over the past 36 years. We have endless love and gratitude for every customer who has walked through our doors. We are equally grateful to our incredible staff—past and present—whose hard work, care, and hospitality made The Lady & Sons what it was." Some Deen critics cheered the closures, with one Facebook user writing, "Another racist gets their karma."