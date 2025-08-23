Whatever Happened To Mary Padian From Storage Wars?
Mary Padian spent several years as a cast member of "Storage Wars," entertaining fans with her hilarious, high-energy personality and penchant for spotting good storage units and making what was old new again. But what has she been doing since departing the show? Unfortunately, Padian last graced the "Storage Wars" universe with her presence in 2018 after appearing on "Storage Wars: Texas" and "Storage Wars" for a combined seven years. While appearing on the shows, Padian built up a dedicated fan base who fell in love with her free spirit and eye for locating valuable finds. Of course, Padian seemed to love her job just as much, even if it wasn't the path she originally planned on taking.
In 2011, Padian, who at the time was still appearing on "Storage Wars: Texas," revealed that, unlike most people, being well-known was not actually her original goal. "No, it wasn't," Padian shared with D Magazine about whether her goal was to be on television. In fact, producers sought her out. "When they first approached me, I just did two episodes with Moe [Prigoff]," she continued. "The great thing about 'Storage Wars: Texas' is the people who work on the show are all my age. They're good at what they do. They love what they do. They're all friends. It's fun. All the film guys are like my brothers now. They kind of found my talent of refurbing. It's been good, because it just happened so naturally."
Here's what Mary from "Storage Wars" is doing today.
What Mary Padian is doing today
Mary Padian may not exactly count as one of the most infamous reality stars that you may have forgotten about, but she's definitely worked hard to transition into a less public lifestyle. As of August 2025, Padian isn't attached to any TV projects and hasn't been since she departed from "Storage Wars" back in 2018. However, that doesn't mean that she's given up shopping around for cool stuff. For example, Padian's popular Mary's Finds website, where she posts "vintage finds, insider thrift tips, organizing hacks," and "DIY videos and stories worth sharing," is still up and running as of this writing time. However, that's not the only way she's continued sharing details about her shopping habits and fun finds.
Over on her social media, particularly her Instagram, Padian regularly posts about her thrifting and flea market adventures to her 365,000 followers. Occasionally, she busts out her video camera and delivers valuable shopping tips, too. In January 2024, for example, Padian uploaded an Instagram video titled "Five Essential Thrift Tips." First, she urged her followers to keep track of their favorite thrift stores by writing down their names and addresses and attaching them to a photo of the buildings. Then she told her fans to seek out items they use on a daily basis. As for step three, shopping the day before a sale was better because the staff was putting out merchandise. She also reminded her fans that, for furniture, a good foundation was more important than a perfect exterior because the outside could be altered. Lastly, Padian revealed that lined clothes were more expensive than unlined, just as clothes and furniture made with natural materials were likely higher quality as well.
Basically, Padian still knows her stuff!