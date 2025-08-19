Hillary Clinton's Birthday Tribute To Husband Bill Won't Help Concerns About His Health

Hillary Clinton's birthday tribute to her husband, Bill Clinton, isn't helping the rumors about the state of his health.

On August 19, Hillary took to Instagram to celebrate the former president's 79th birthday by posting a very old shot of them embracing at a public event. In the photo, both Bill and Hillary look happy, youthful, and in great health as they laugh at something happening out of range. She captioned the throwback photo, "Happy birthday, dear Bill." And while the photo is a great memory of a happy moment they shared together as a couple (though Bill and Hillary's marriage is kind of strange overall), the fact that she posted it months into Bill's tragic health decline isn't giving the public much confidence about his well-being.

In case you didn't know, Bill has been plagued with several health issues over the course of his life, and one notable one over the last year or so. Years after dealing with a blood infection stemming from a UTI and quadruple bypass surgery, Bill was hospitalized in December 2024 because of the flu, according to CNN. "President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu. He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received," shared his team at the time. "He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all." However, a video of Bill amid a public crowd from 2025 really set the rumor mill spinning.