Hillary Clinton's Birthday Tribute To Husband Bill Won't Help Concerns About His Health
Hillary Clinton's birthday tribute to her husband, Bill Clinton, isn't helping the rumors about the state of his health.
On August 19, Hillary took to Instagram to celebrate the former president's 79th birthday by posting a very old shot of them embracing at a public event. In the photo, both Bill and Hillary look happy, youthful, and in great health as they laugh at something happening out of range. She captioned the throwback photo, "Happy birthday, dear Bill." And while the photo is a great memory of a happy moment they shared together as a couple (though Bill and Hillary's marriage is kind of strange overall), the fact that she posted it months into Bill's tragic health decline isn't giving the public much confidence about his well-being.
In case you didn't know, Bill has been plagued with several health issues over the course of his life, and one notable one over the last year or so. Years after dealing with a blood infection stemming from a UTI and quadruple bypass surgery, Bill was hospitalized in December 2024 because of the flu, according to CNN. "President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu. He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received," shared his team at the time. "He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all." However, a video of Bill amid a public crowd from 2025 really set the rumor mill spinning.
Hillary Clinton's other throwback makes a worrying video of Bill look worse
A concerning video of Bill Clinton struggling to walk furthered rumors about his health. In June 2025, he was filmed walking a few paces behind Hillary Clinton as they promoted Bill's collaboration with James Patterson, "The First Gentleman: A Thriller." As Hillary smiled and signed autographs, Bill struggled with each step and even grabbed at a pole to help keep himself from slipping as he walked into frame. Of course, at the age of 79, no one expects him to have the energy or stamina of someone half his age, but it was a brutal reminder that he is showing more and more signs of clear physical decline.
Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted in New York City for the launch of their new book "The First Gentleman." pic.twitter.com/t6nH3sUbkE
— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) June 11, 2025
There have been no confirmed reports of Bill dealing with any chronic health issues (though celebrities hide secret medical issues all the time). However, Hillary's decision to keep the throwback train rolling suggests she may be trying to protect his image. While celebrating Bill's birthday a few days early, she posted a black and white photo of her and Bill smiling and looking lovingly into each other's eyes. She captioned the photo, "Bill turns 79 next week. From the moment we met as law students, I've loved his commitment to helping others and putting people first. If you share those values." Cute couple's photo or a clever attempt by Hillary to associate Bill with youth? Time will tell.