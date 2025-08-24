We Finally Know What Happened To Macklemore

Back in 2012, a catchy, rap-infused single titled "Thrift Shop" took the world of pop music by storm. Created by Seattle rapper Macklemore and his producing partner, Ryan Lewis, the song struck a nerve by celebrating the kind of cool stuff to be found in thrift stores, a none-too-subtle repudiation of the conspicuous consumption of luxury brands permeating rap. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending six weeks there. The following year, the duo once again hit the top spot on that chart, with "Can't Hold Us" spending five weeks at No. 1.

Their success was all the more impressive when considering that they were independent artists who'd never signed with a major label and garnered a following through grassroots efforts beyond the typical star-making machinery of the music business. As Macklemore explained in an interview with the Nerdist podcast, it's not coincidental that the themes within "Thrift Show" were emblematic of the independent ethos that catapulted them to the top of the charts. "It's not just 'Thrift Shop;' it's this kind of do-it-yourself attitude behind the music we've made — that is also within the midst of this thrift shop song," Macklemore said, via TechDirt.

While he's never matched the chart success of his earlier work, Macklemore has continued to be a force to be reckoned with in the years since then.