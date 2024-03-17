Who Is Russell Wilson's Wife, Ciara?

Since 2016, singer Ciara has been married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, who played for the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022. However, as her legions of fans well know, Ciara is far more than just a football wife.

Since Ciara's debut single "Goodies" went to number one back in 2004, she's continued to be a musical force. A five-time Grammy nominee and one-time winner, Ciara has sold more than 4.4 million albums as of March 2024, in addition to charting five singles within the top three in Billboard's Hot 100.

The success that she's experienced in the music industry, however, is just one facet of what that word means to her. She's also a successful entrepreneur with multiple business ventures and the mother of four young children. "I chase life success, personal life success," she told Singers Room back in 2012. "I chase having that family foundation balance to it all because that to me is how I will really be able to enjoy what I do, just know that it's supported with love." There's definitely a lot to learn about this multitalented and multifaceted artist. Let's dive in.