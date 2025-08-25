Carrie Underwood Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Blonde Hair Extensions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Carrie Underwood is living proof that blondes do have more fun. Since her breakthrough on "American Idol," the eight-time Grammy winner has been famous for her golden blond tresses as much as for her country hits and powerhouse vocals. In fact, Underwood looks practically unrecognizable without her signature blond hair at this point in her career, which is why it came as a shock when she decided to go back to her roots (literally!) for the first time in decades. "Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old," the singer captioned her hair transformation on Instagram. "But I thought it might be time to give it a second chance. Thanks, @hairbykatelin_ at @parlour3beauty for helping me get back to my roots! #NewOldMe #Bronde."

"I love it," Miranda Lambert gushed. Candace Cameron Bure also chimed in, dropping a quick, "So pretty!!!!!" Meanwhile, fans of Underwood were equally enthusiastic about her new 'do: "YASS!! I wish more women would embrace their more natural color! It looks great," wrote one. "OMG!! It's perfect," said another.

Underwood had been wanting to switch up her platinum locks for quite some time now, but never had the courage to actually do it. "The problem is, I don't want to shock people," she told Refinery29 in 2012 about embracing her natural hair color. "Like if I dyed my hair brown, I don't want people to think I'm turning dark and serious. I wish I had started changing my hair around in the beginning, then it wouldn't be such a big shock if I did something like that now." She also told Huffpost, "Maybe someday I'll do something a little more drastic." Well, that someday is now.