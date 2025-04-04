Carrie Underwood Is Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Blond Hair

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans may have a hard time recognizing Carrie Underwood without her signature blonde hair. It's one of the few things that has remained constant since she won "American Idol" in 2005, and it's hard to imagine her any other way. It's also become one of Underwood's most defining traits. In 2013, she spilled some of her best hair care secrets during an interview with Redbook magazine. "One of my favorite hair tricks is using dry shampoo," Underwood said. "Whenever I can't get to the salon to get my color freshened up — I'm [a] natural blonde, but I like it a few shades lighter — I'll use dry shampoo on my roots." She also swears by Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray for giving her hair some extra volume, noting, "I am from the South — we like big hair!"

Over the years, Underwood has flirted with the idea of revamping her style but never fully committed. In 2012, she spoke to Refinery29 about wanting to dye her hair a different color. "The problem is, I don't want to shock people," she explained. "Like if I dyed my hair brown, I don't want people [to] think I'm turning dark and serious." She echoed that sentiment in a HuffPost interview that same year. "I wanted to dye my hair darker," she confessed. "I'm like, 'Let's change my hair color.' We'll do something for like two hours, then I'll walk away, and I'm like, 'This looks the same as before.'" The country superstar then added, "Maybe someday I'll do something a little more drastic."

