The Biggest Loser Was Way More Cringe Than You Remember

When Netflix aired "Fit for TV," a three-episode docuseries about the untold truth of "The Biggest Loser," audiences were forced to reckon with the fact that this reality TV show was more cringe than they likely remembered. Of course, there were warning signs from the very beginning, with critics immediately calling out "The Biggest Loser" for being emotionally manipulative and downright cruel. At the time of its 2004 debut, Dana Stevens of Slate wrote, "[The series] capitalizes on Americans' fear and hatred of their bodies, making the differently sized the stars of a freak show," while Andrew Ryan of The Globe and Mail declared, "This could be the lowest-rung TV format ever devised." Nonetheless, viewers lapped it up.

In a review for "Fit for TV," The Guardian plainly asks, "How did television ever sink so low?" "The Biggest Loser" attempts to obfuscate its mean-spiritedness by masquerading as "inspirational," but make no mistake – the cruelty was the selling point, and boy, did this show sell. "The Biggest Loser" was a massive winner, sometimes drawing more than 10 million viewers and reportedly earning over $96 million a year in ad revenue alone, according to Fast Company. That's not even including the massive amount of merchandise and multimedia offshoots of the series, from workout DVDs to cookbooks. After two decades and countless controversies, though, "The Biggest Loser" carries almost wholly negative connotations. With the benefit of hindsight, audiences are realizing this was a much nastier show than they remember.