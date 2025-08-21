Hulk Hogan's Daughter Makes Heated Claim That His Death Wasn't What It Seemed

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of Hulk Hogan, claims that the "narrative" surrounding her father's death may not be what it seems. The relationship between Hulk and Brooke may have been contentious at times, but she has made multiple lengthy online posts about her dad since his death. On July 31, a week after his passing, Hulk's cause of death was confirmed as a heart attack, and it was revealed that the WWE wrestler had a history of leukemia. An ambulance had shown up at the Hulkster's home in Florida after he went into cardiac arrest, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Brooke, however, claims that there might be conflicting evidence.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former "Hogan Knows Best" star dropped a couple of lengthy posts which hinted that her father's death did not happen as reported. "I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals — from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage," she wrote on August 20. Brooke continued by revealing that those same professionals urged her to attain 911 recordings, which would help "change the narrative" surrounding her father's death. She added that those who contacted her were "putting their careers at risk" doing so.

Brooke mentioned her brother, Nick Hogan, was the one with "boots on the ground" helping search for answers to clarify what exactly happened on their dad's final day. The former reality star also insinuated that she didn't agree with Hulk's doctor "signing off on his death certificate." Brooke did not make it explicitly clear what part of the facts around Hulk's death she questioned, but said she did not know if he had been cremated yet. Info about Brooke's relationship with Hulk had previously leaked after his death.