Hulk Hogan's Daughter Makes Heated Claim That His Death Wasn't What It Seemed
Brooke Hogan, the daughter of Hulk Hogan, claims that the "narrative" surrounding her father's death may not be what it seems. The relationship between Hulk and Brooke may have been contentious at times, but she has made multiple lengthy online posts about her dad since his death. On July 31, a week after his passing, Hulk's cause of death was confirmed as a heart attack, and it was revealed that the WWE wrestler had a history of leukemia. An ambulance had shown up at the Hulkster's home in Florida after he went into cardiac arrest, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Brooke, however, claims that there might be conflicting evidence.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former "Hogan Knows Best" star dropped a couple of lengthy posts which hinted that her father's death did not happen as reported. "I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals — from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage," she wrote on August 20. Brooke continued by revealing that those same professionals urged her to attain 911 recordings, which would help "change the narrative" surrounding her father's death. She added that those who contacted her were "putting their careers at risk" doing so.
Brooke mentioned her brother, Nick Hogan, was the one with "boots on the ground" helping search for answers to clarify what exactly happened on their dad's final day. The former reality star also insinuated that she didn't agree with Hulk's doctor "signing off on his death certificate." Brooke did not make it explicitly clear what part of the facts around Hulk's death she questioned, but said she did not know if he had been cremated yet. Info about Brooke's relationship with Hulk had previously leaked after his death.
Brooke Hogan seemingly addresses her last phone call with Hulk Hogan
Suspicions that Hulk Hogan and Brooke Hogan had a falling out were confirmed after his death when TMZ reported that she had requested to be removed from his will. Reportedly, this dated back to filings in 2023, and Brooke's reasoning was that she wanted to avoid a legal dispute with other family members over the estate.
Their fallout was part of the reason why Brooke was on everyone's minds when Hulk died. Despite their issues in his latter years, Brooke held a special bond with her dad. The same day that the report about the will surfaced, the "Brooke Knows Best" star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her father. Her first post was a statement of sorts where she attempted to explain the connection she had with the Hulkster. "My dad's blood runs through my veins. ... And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments," she wrote at the onset of her lengthy July 29 post. The father-daughter duo were estranged in his final years and reportedly had their last conversation in September 2023. Brooke seemingly addressed this in her statement. "We never had a 'big fight.' My father and I never 'fought,'" she wrote. "It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand," Brooke added.
Brooke followed up that post with a touching video montage that featured various throwback photos of her and Hulk through the years. "Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence," she wrote in the caption. While she had kept mum about her dad after their fallout, following his death, Brooke appeared ready to share plenty of information.