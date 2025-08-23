The Dark Side Of The Biggest Loser Producers Don't Want You To Know

When it comes to fitness and healthy living, a few television series have enjoyed as much airtime as NBC's "The Biggest Loser" (a show more cringe than fans remember). The show premiered in 2004 and ran for 17 seasons. "The Biggest Loser" then returned for another season on USA Network in 2020 before it exited the small screen for good. Part of the show's allure was its premise, which was unlike any other: a group of people would compete to lose the most weight for a grand cash prize of $250,000.

Before the show went on air, its co-creator, J.D. Roth, was discouraged by professionals. "Every medical expert that I could find said you can't lose more than one or two pounds a week—from nutritionists to doctors to scientists, weight loss specialists, exercise physiologists, you name it," Roth recalled in an interview with TV Insider. The television producer added that there was a glimmer of hope when the first contestant lost 16 pounds in a week.

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows on the set of "The Biggest Loser," despite the fact that the show drew the attention of millions of viewers with each passing season. Over the years, the dark side of "The Biggest Loser" slowly became public. From allegations of misconduct to emotional manipulation to extreme weight loss measures, here's what the show's producers do not want you to know.