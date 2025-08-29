Karoline Leavitt's Height Difference With Her Older Husband Is Astronomical
Not only does Karoline Leavitt have a sizable age gap with her older husband, and she also has a massive height difference. Over time, Donald Trump's press secretary has posted her hubby, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, more often to Instagram, and that's where their size disparity has been evident. Leavitt stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall. While her husband's exact height is unknown, he often towers over her, appearing to be close to a full foot larger.
As part of a July 2025 Instagram photo dump recapping the July 4th weekend, she added a photo of her and her husband outside the White House that showcased just how tall Karoline Leavitt is (or isn't). The snap was taken from behind, and she lovingly looked up at her beau as she barely came up to his shoulders. Leavitt's carousel also included a pic of the couple on the beach together. She wore a sun hat and leaned close to Riccio, which helped make up for the height discrepancy a bit. However, she still looked tiny next to her husband, as the top of her hat barely reached his ear.
That same month, the couple celebrated their son's first birthday with a truck-themed party. In a picture posted to her Instagram Stories, Leavitt stood next to Riccio, with the pair wearing matching truck-themed yellow shirts with "Mama" and "Dada" on the front, respectively. Riccio looked to be about eight inches taller than his wife, who was wearing flat shoes but standing on her tippy-toes to not look so diminutive. On other occasions, Leavitt had been able to wear high heels, which helped make up for the noticeable height inequality. It's a technique she had also used to look closer in size with the other most important man in her life, Donald Trump.
How Karoline Leavitt makes up the height difference
Similar to when she poses next to her husband, Karoline Leavitt's height disparity with Donald Trump is eye-opening when she's around him without the aide of high heels. When she's sporting heels, she appears to be around four to six inches shorter than POTUS, but she looks much shorter flat-footed. Following the president's trip to the United Kingdom in July 2025, Leavitt posted an Instagram carousel recapping the trip, and the first slide was a photo of her and Trump on a golf course. She leaned in close to Trump and tilted her head, which helped make up for a tiny bit of the height difference, but he was still a head taller than Leavitt.
The press secretary was able to bridge the difference in their sizes in April when she posted an Instagram photo walking outside the White House alongside Trump. On that day, Leavitt rocked a pair of stiletto heels that added around four inches to her height. That helped her come up to around Trump's ear, as the two were captured in a semi-candid snap.
Photos from Leavitt's pre-press secretary days show just how much shorter she is than Trump. While he was on the campaign trail in January 2024, Leavitt posted an Instagram pic of her standing next to the then-presidential nominee. Trump flashed a thumbs up with a massive smile, while Leavitt stood next to him, using the trick of pulling close and tilting her head to obscure the height difference. Even before officially joining the Trump administration, Leavitt appeared at events with him, and whether or not she wore heels, the closest she came to matching his height was coming up to Trump's chin.