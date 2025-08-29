Karoline Leavitt's Height Difference With Her Older Husband Is Astronomical

Not only does Karoline Leavitt have a sizable age gap with her older husband, and she also has a massive height difference. Over time, Donald Trump's press secretary has posted her hubby, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, more often to Instagram, and that's where their size disparity has been evident. Leavitt stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall. While her husband's exact height is unknown, he often towers over her, appearing to be close to a full foot larger.

As part of a July 2025 Instagram photo dump recapping the July 4th weekend, she added a photo of her and her husband outside the White House that showcased just how tall Karoline Leavitt is (or isn't). The snap was taken from behind, and she lovingly looked up at her beau as she barely came up to his shoulders. Leavitt's carousel also included a pic of the couple on the beach together. She wore a sun hat and leaned close to Riccio, which helped make up for the height discrepancy a bit. However, she still looked tiny next to her husband, as the top of her hat barely reached his ear.

That same month, the couple celebrated their son's first birthday with a truck-themed party. In a picture posted to her Instagram Stories, Leavitt stood next to Riccio, with the pair wearing matching truck-themed yellow shirts with "Mama" and "Dada" on the front, respectively. Riccio looked to be about eight inches taller than his wife, who was wearing flat shoes but standing on her tippy-toes to not look so diminutive. On other occasions, Leavitt had been able to wear high heels, which helped make up for the noticeable height inequality. It's a technique she had also used to look closer in size with the other most important man in her life, Donald Trump.