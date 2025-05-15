How Tall Is Karoline Leavitt? Her Height Next To Trump Is Eye-Opening

Some may remember Karoline Leavitt's height next to Lara Trump causing a stir, with the latter towering over the press secretary in an Instagram pic. Naturally, that means Lara's father-in-law and Leavitt's boss is significantly taller than her as well, and sure enough, when Leavitt shared a pic of them walking side-by-side on Instagram, that was the case. Not that we're surprised, though: Leavitt stands at just 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

As seen in the Instagram snap of Leavitt and Donald Trump on a walk at the White House, she's just under a head shorter than him, and even that is with her rocking some very high heels. Leavitt didn't share exact details for her shoes (fun fact: once upon a time, she did share outfit deets on the 'gram), but they looked to be around six inches high. As an aside, the fact that Leavitt reached at least Donald's nose while wearing 6-inch heels when she only just came to beneath Lara's has us chuckling because it emphasizes just how much the Don has likely been rounding up his own height — but like we said, we digress.

The Trumps aren't the only much taller people Leavitt has been photographed with over the years. Her husband, Nicholas Riccio, is also significantly taller, with one pic from his proposal showing him to be around chin-height for her, and that was with him on one knee. At least their son Niko Riccio will be a little shorter than her for a few years. Granted, we have a feeling he'll have outgrown her by his early teens, too.

